Jadon Sancho Holds ‘Positive’ Talks Over Possible Man Utd Exit
Contact between Jadon Sancho and Juventus has been described as “positive” by a report on Manchester United’s push to offload the winger.
Having returned from a loan with Chelsea, who paid a penalty fee of £5 million ($6.8 million) to back out of an obligation to sign Sancho permanently after failing to reach an agreement over personal terms, the 25-year-old remains on the transfer list.
Interest from Napoli and Juventus has been received, with the latter thought to be particularly keen. Juve are in direct negotiations with Sancho and his representatives as they seek to find an agreement over a contract, and Sky Sports News describe those talks as “positive”.
Sancho is open to moving to Serie A, where Juventus are in need of a new winger after failing to convince Porto to sell Francisco Conceição.
United’s desire to sell Sancho is no secret and so the priority for Juventus is striking a deal over salary. His financial demands were recently said to be proving challenging for those clubs chasing his signature.
Sancho is not the only returning loanee United are keen to sell. Marcus Rashford is available after returning from Aston Villa—Bayern Munich recently joined Barcelona in pursuit of the England international—while Real Betis are negotiating the return of Antony.
“We’re talking to the player because coming to Betis entails a considerable reduction in salary, because we have to maintain our financial discipline and we don’t want to break it,” Betis president Ángel Haro told COPE of his talks with Man Utd over Antony.
“He’s a fantastic player; he’s given us a lot in the last six months, but we have to get everything right; we can’t go crazy. We’re working on that path because it’s not easy.
“We’re very imaginative when it comes to approaching this type of transaction, but it’s complex. It involves the player, who loves Betis, but he also has to consider his own interests.” He added: “We’ll have to see if he comes; he’s no longer here. We’re working on that path; it won’t be easy. Manchester paid a significant amount, and he has two years left on his contract.”