Big 12 Football Power Rankings Ahead of Week Five
Last week, BYU kicked off conference play and shook up the Big 12 with a blowout win over Kansas State. The Knights overcame three blocked kicks and a 21-point halftime deficit to notch their first Big 12 win of the season. This weekend, conference plays kicks into gear. Today, we're updating our Big 12 power rankings ahead of week four.
1. Utah
Record: 4-0
Next Opponent: Arizona
The Utes went into Stillwater and handled a good Oklahoma State team on the road with their backup quarterback. Utah is currently the team to beat in the Big 12.
2. BYU
Record: 4-0
Next Opponent: Baylor
BYU and Utah are the only 4-0 teams in the conference. The Cougars have jumped up in the power rankings after dominating Kansas State. On one hand, BYU has really exceeded expectations thus far. On the other hand, the Big 12 does not look as good as we thought it would be. There is a real opportunity for BYU to make some noise in 2024.
3. Iowa State
Record: 3-0
Next Opponent: Houston
The Cyclones traveled to archrival Iowa and beat the Hawkeyes with a game-winning field goal. Iowa State returns a lot of production in 2024 and they have a good enough defense to keep them in most games. The Cyclones should be 4-0 after this week as they face Houston.
4. UCF
Record: 3-0
Next Opponent: Colorado
The advanced metrics love the Knights, but questions still surround new quarterback KJ Jefferson as a passer. If UCF's talented running backs can stay healthy, they will be a tough out. The Knights needed a miraculous comeback to beat TCU in their Big 12 opener.
5. Kansas State
Record: 3-1
Next Opponent: Oklahoma State
Kansas State needs to find a way to create chunk plays through the air if they are going to be a Big 12 contender in 2024. Saturday's game against Oklahoma State is a massive one for both teams.
6. Oklahoma State
Record: 3-1
Next Opponent: Kansas State
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy made some head-scratching decisions in the loss to Utah, starting with benching seventh-year senior Alan Bowman. The backup quarterback was even worse, so the Cowboys brought back Bowman in the fourth quarter and nearly pulled off the comeback. Had Gundy not benched Bowmna, the game might have turned out differently.
Oklahoma State won't climb these rankings unless Ollie Gordon gets going like he did last season.
7. Colorado
Record: 3-1
Next Opponent: UCF
Colorado needed a miracle to beat Baylor last week. They will need to play much better to beat UCF on the road this weekend. If they do, they will jump up the power rankings.
8. Cincinnati
Record: 3-1
Next Opponent: Texas Tech
The Bearcats blew a three-score lead aginst Pitt. If not for that game, Cincinnati would be 4-0. They face a tough road test at Texas Tech this week.
9. Texas Tech
Record: 3-1
Next Opponent: Cincinnati
The Red Raiders narrowly survived disaster in week one against Abilene Christian. They needed overtime to beat Abilene Christian at home and they allowed 51 points in that game. Against Washington State, the Red Raiders were not competitive in a 37-16 loss. They bounced back by beating Arizona State to open conference play.
10. Arizona State
Record: 3-1
Next Opponent: Utah
Arizona State was one of the biggest surprises in the conference during the non-conference slate. The Sun Devils stumbled at Texas Tech last week. They have a bye this weekend and will have the chance to rebound against Kansas next week.
11. Arizona
Record: 2-1
Next Opponent: Utah
Arizona might be the most disappointing team in the league so far. The Wildcats allowed 39 points to a bad New Mexico team. They were in a competitive game against FCS Northern Arizona, and they got blown out by Kansas State.
12. West Virginia
Record: 2-2
Next Opponent: Oklahoma State
The Mountaineers got on the right track to start conference play with a win over Kansas. West Virginia needs more consistent production from Garrett Greene if they hope to make a run in conference play.
13. Baylor
Record: 2-2
Next Opponent: BYU
Baylor needed to commit a series of mistakes to lose to Colorado in the fourth quarter - and they did. The Bears need to prove they can win close games before they will climb the power rankings.
14. TCU
Record: 2-2
Next Opponent: BYU
TCU blew a lead against UCF in week three to fall to 2-1. Then they allowed 66 points to rival SMU in a loss last week. The Horned Frogs need a bounce-back win in a big way against Kansas this week.
15. Kansas
Record: 1-3
Next Opponent: TCU
Kansas has been the most disappointing team in the conference this season. The Jayhawks were seen as a darkhorse to win the conference. Instead, they are 1-3 and desperately needing a win to stay on track for bowl eligibility.
16. Houston
Record: 1-3
Next Opponent: Iowa State
Houston lost by 20 to...UNLV in week one. While the Rebels are much improved in 2024, a 20-point loss to a program that was just ranked in a major poll for the first time ever is unacceptable. Then to kickoff off conference play, Houston lost 34-0 to Cincinnati. New head coach Willie Fritz has work to do to get Houston pointed in the right direction.