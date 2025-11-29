Brett Yormark Believes BYU Belongs in the CFP Over Notre Dame
For the first time this season, the Big 12 commissioner went to bat for BYU on Friday night. Brett Yormark, who was in attendance for the Arizona-Arizona State game, was interviewed by FOX. At the end of the interview, he asked if he could say something about the College Football Playoff.
"If you would have told me a couple of months ago that we would have 3 in the top 13 I would have taken it," Yormark said. "And I'm thrilled where this conference is going. As it relates to Texas Tech, [I] feel really good about them. I feel they are a shoe-in for the CFP. And Utah obviously they won their 10th game this year and they should get strong consideration. As it relates to BYU, I think they've been under-appreciated all season long. When you compare them to a Notre Dame, there is no comparison. When you think of strength of record, strength of schedule, and win-loss."
Yormark continued, saying he has confidence that the playoff committee will correct the rankings and put BYU ahead of Notre Dame. "I've got a lot of confidence in the CFP selection committee. I'm sure they'll get it right by the end of the season."
If the season ended today, BYU would currently be on the outside looking in and the 12-team playoff. The Cougars are currently the first team out of the 12-team bracket.
Despite having a better overall record, a better strength of record and a better strength of schedule than Notre Dame, Notre Dame is ahead of BYU in the CFP top 25. When asked about BYU's ranking, the CFP committee blamed it on BYU's road loss to no. 5 Texas Tech.
Yormark's comments were notable because it was the first time he had made public comments defending BYU. For weeks, BYU's ranking has gone unquestioned by the national media. ESPN's Rece Davis even referred to BYU as a potential "bid stealer".
Fortunately for BYU, the Cougars still control their own destiny. If they beat UCF on Saturday, they will earn a spot in the Big 12 title game. If they win the Big 12 title game, the CFP committee won't be able to keep the Cougars out of the College Football Playoff.
Unlike last year, BYU goes into the final college football Saturday not needing help from anyone else. The Cougars have earned the right to win their way in. But even if they don't beat Texas Tech in a rematch, Brett Yormark believes BYU should be in the 12-team field.