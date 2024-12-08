BYU Announces 'Long-Term' Extension of Kalani Sitake
Late on Saturday night, BYU director of athletics Tom Holmoe announced a new "long-term deal" with BYU football head coach Kalani Sitake. Sitake, who just wrapped up a 10-win season in BYU's second year as a Power Four program, has been BYU's head coach since 2016. Sitake's last extension was announced in 2021 and it went through 2027. The length of the new deal was not announced, but the press release said Sitake will lead the BYU football program for a "long time".
“I’m thrilled to announce a long-term agreement to extend Kalani Sitake as BYU’s Head Football Coach,” said Holmoe in the official press release. “In his nine years at the helm of the Cougs, Kalani has created a culture that fits the mission of Brigham Young University and our sponsoring institution—The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Kalani builds strong connections with our football student athletes that help them grow and develop as players on the field, and, more importantly, he helps strengthen our men for their lives after football. Kalani’s signing signals his loyalty to a program he has poured much of his life into as a young fan, a player and our head coach. With college football experiencing so many recent changes, it’s good to know we will have a consistent leader for a long time in Kalani Sitake."
Sitake said he is "excited about the opportunities we have ahead" in the press release.
“I am grateful for the continued confidence and support I receive in my role leading the BYU football program from President Shane Reese, Vice President Keith Vorkink, Athletic Director Tom Holmoe and Deputy AD Brian Santiago,” said Sitake. “I have said this many times, but before I became the coach at BYU, I was first a Cougar fan and then a player here. We have the best fans in the world. I remain humbled to be the head coach at this great university and believe in its mission. I love the outstanding young men, coaches and staff we have in our program, and I’m excited about the opportunities we have ahead competing in the Big 12 Conference.”