BYU-Colorado State Kickoff Delayed by Weather
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Shortly after BYU arrived at Canvas Stadium to warm up for the game at Colorado State, the players were forced to leave the field due to inclement weather. Rain and thunderstorms entered the area and everyone was asked to seek shelter.
Now, the Cougars and the Rams face a weather delay. BYU announced that the game has been pushed back to 6:15 PM Mountain Time.
AfteThe official BYU twitter account provided an update approximately 25 minutes later as rain and lightning surrounded the stadium. According to the Apple Weather app, the rain ex expected to stop around 4:55 PM Mountain Time. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 PM Mountain Time.
Spencer Linton of BYUtv provided an additional update, stating kickoff is "likely to be delayed at least 30 minutes."
If the weather forecast is to be believed, the weather is expected to clear up for the rest of the evening after the storm passes. A special weather statement was released by the National Weather Service for the Fort Collins area at 3:56 PM with a rating of moderate severity.
"At 3:56 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Masonville, or 10 miles southwest of Fort Collins, moving northeast at 25 mph," the statement read.
Included was a warning for "wind gusts up to 30 mph and pea size hail."
This article will be updated as we get more updates.
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Casey Lundquist is the publisher and lead editor of BYU On SI. He has covered BYU athletics since 2020. During that time, he has published over 3,500 stories that have reached millions of readers.Follow casey_lundquist