BYU Football 2025 Cornerbacks Preview
Fall Camp kicks off this week for the BYU football program. The players will report to camp on Tuesday. We will preview every position group leading up to Fall Camp. Today, we'll turn our attention to the cornerbacks.
Opportunities for Young Cornerbacks
When BYU lost Jakob Robinson and Marque Collins to graduation after the 2024 season, the cornerback position seemed like an obvious position to bring in some experienced transfers. Instead, BYU went through Spring Camp with the young guys in the room.
In an interview with BYU Sports Nation, Hill highlighted the importance of developing the young, upcoming players on the roster.
"I'll start with the corner group. I think it's important that those guys have an opportunity to develop and prove to us that they can be starters," Hill said. "If they can do that, then I don't think we want to go into the portal that much. I'd rather continue to recruit high school kids and develop the ones that we have here."
BYU has some talented young corners on the roster that were coveted recruits. That list includes Tre Alexander, Marcus McKenzie, and Jonathan Kabeya. The Cougars also return Evan Johnson and Mory Bamba. Hill says it's time to let those guys prove they're capable of being Big 12 starters. "Those guys can play," Hill said. "We have a lot of guys. We need them to develop, and I think them having the opportunity to prove who they are will be able to do that."
Depth Chart Projection
Cornerbacks
- Evan Johnson
- Tre Alexander
- Mory Bamba
- Jayden Dunlap OR Marcus McKenzie
Nickel
- Jonathan Kabeya
- Cannon DeVries
Evan Johnson was the highest-graded player on BYU's defense in 2024. Mory Bamba is one of the most experienced cornerbacks that returns in 2025. It's time for former coveted recruits Tre Alexander, Jonathan Kabeya, and Marcus McKenzie to crack the rotation. We expect Jonathan Kabeya to start at nickel.