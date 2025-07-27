BYU Football 2025 Safety Preview
Fall Camp kicks off this week for the BYU football program. The players will report to camp on Tuesday. We will preview every position group leading up to Fall Camp. Today, we'll turn our attention to the safety room.
Tanner Wall
Tanner Wall started his career at BYU as a walk-on wide receiver. He switched positions and made an impact as a safety in 2024. Going into 2025, Wall is one of the leaders of the defense. He is one of the smartest players on the team and he will play an important role for BYU in 2025.
Raider Damuni: The Playmaker
When Raider Damuni was a four-star recruit coming out of Timpview High School, he was a playmaker. Whether it was a timely interception or a forced fumble in the state playoffs, Damuni was always creating havoc. In two years at BYU, his playmaking ability hasn't flashed quite yet. He has been learning the defense and splitting reps behind some upperclasmen.
Now heading into his junior season, we expect the playmaking element of Raider Damuni's game to show up in 2025.
A Breakout Candidate
In terms of recruiting ranking, sophomore safety Faletau Satuala is one of the highest-rated recruits on the roster. The top recruit in Utah in the 2024 class, Satuala joined BYU last Summer and saw the field as a true freshman.
Nobody in the safety room has a higher ceiling than Faletau Satuala. He is a candidate for a breakout season now that he has a full offseason under his belt.
Depth Chart Projection
- Tanner Wall
- Faletau Satuala
- Raider Damuni
- Tommy Prassas
We give Tanner Wall and Raider Damuni the edge to win the starting spots at safety. Faletau Satuala and Tommy Prassas got a lot of meaningful reps as true freshmen in 2024. We expect both of them in the two-deep in 2025 and we expect them to push Wall and Damuni, especially Satuala.
Faletau Satuala is a candidate to take a big step forward between now during Fall camp. Satuala made a few really nice plays during Spring camp - his talent is evident. If he takes another step forward in Fall camp, he will be too talented to keep off the field.
Others in the Room
Talan Alfrey is another name to monitor in the safety room. Alfrey, a senior, has dealt with a few injuries in his BYU career. He is a candidate to steal a spot on the depth chart. At minimum, he will provide depth and see the field in 2025.
Jarinn Kalama and Matthias Leach were two intriguing athletes when they were recruited by BYU. Both underclassmen, they will look to work their way up the depth chart.