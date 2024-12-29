BYU Football is Set to Return A Lot of Production in 2025
On Saturday, no. 17 BYU football wrapped up its 2024 campaign with a dominant win over Colorado. The Cougars improved to 11-2 on the season and were literally a few yards shy of going undefeated. Looking ahead to 2025, BYU is set to return a lot of production and their goal will be clear: win the Big 12 championship.
Here are the notable names that will return for BYU in 2025.
Quarterback
Most notably, BYU will return quarterback Jake Retzlaff in 2025. Retzlaff took a major step forward for BYU in 2024, but there is still a lot of room to grow. If he can make improvements to his game during the offseason like he did last year, he could take BYU's offense to the next level. BYU offensive coordinator has high expectations for Retzlaff in 2025. He told the media that he expects Retzlaff to be one of the best quarterbacks in college football next season.
The backup quarterback spot will be one to watch. McCae Hillstead and Treyson Bourguet will compete for that job.
Running Back
BYU will return Alamo Bowl MVP LJ Martin in 2025. Martin will be the undisputed top running back for the Cougars. Health will be the most important storyline for Martin going into next season. When healthy, Martin is BYU's best offense.
Behind Martin, BYU will return Sione Moa and Pokaiaua Haunga. Both Moa and Haunga got carries for the Cougars in the Alamo Bowl.
Wide Receiver
BYU will return a lot of production at wide receiver in 2025. Leading wide receiver Chase Roberts will be back. Other rotation wide receivers like Jojo Phillips, Keelan Marion, and Parker Kingston will be back as well.
Cody Hagen, a former four-star recruit, will take on a bigger role in the BYU offense next season. He will have his first full offseason since returning home from his mission.
Darius Lassiter is a player to watch over the next few days. He told the media that he was considering a return to BYU since the JUCO ruling granted him an extra year of eligibility. If Lassiter does not return, he will be the only wide receiver that does not return in 2025.
Tight Ends
Tight end is one position that will not return much production from 2024. That's why BYU was quick to add Utah transfer Carsen Ryan to the tight end room. BYU is set to lose Keanu Hill, Mata'ava Ta'ase, and Ray Paulo to graduation. Ryner Swanson will leave the program to serve a mission. Ethan Erickson is the only tight end that returns in 2025 that has played meaningful snaps for the Cougars.
Carsen Ryan will likely slide into the starting role here. Other young players like Noah Moeaki will be asked to take on a bigger role for BYU.
Offensive Line
BYU will return starters Weylin Lapuaho, Bruce Mitchell, Austin Leausa, and Sonny Makasini in 2025. Most notably, Caleb Etienne is considering a return since he was granted an additional year from the JUCO ruling. BYU also returns Isaiah Jatta who started at tackle after Brayden Keim suffered a season-ending injury.
Linebacker
Linebacker will arguably be the strength of the team in 2025. The Cougars return all starters from 2024 in Isaiah Glasker, Harrison Taggart, and Jack Kelly. Glasker will go into the 2025 with preseason all-conference expectations.
The Cougars will also have a fully healthy Siale Esera. When healthy, Esera is one of the best players in the room. He played in the Alamo Bowl and made an impact.
Other returning players will include Ace Kaufusi and Miles Hall.
Defensive Line
No position group loses more production than the defensive line in 2025. The Cougars will lose 2024 starters Tyler Batty, John Nelson, Blake Mangelson, Logan Lutui, and Isaiah Bagnah.
This group will look completely different in 2025 and could be the different between BYU competing for the Big 12 championship or not.
Contributors that return include Viliami Po'uha, Bodie Schoonover, Ephraim Asiata, John Taumoepeau, Josh Singh, and Luke Toomalatai.
Cornerback
Cornerback is another position that returns less production than other position groups. BYU will return Evan Johnson. Mory Bamba is also considering a return to BYU with his extra year of JUCO eligibility.
After those two, BYU will return Tre Alexander and Jonathan Kabeya. This is one position that should be boosted from the transfer portal. Marcus McKenzie is another name to watch here. McKenzie was liminted by injuries throughout the 2024 season.
Safety
Besides Crew Wakley, who entered the transfer portal, BYU will return every major contributor in 2025. The Cougars returns Alamo Bowl starters Raider Damuni and Tanner Wall. They also return 2024 contributors Faletau Satuala, Tommy Prassas, and Talan Alfrey.