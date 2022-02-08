BYU Ranks Second in Returning Production Ahead of 2022 Season

BYU will return most of its production following a 10-win 2021 season

On Tuesday morning, ESPN's Bill Connelly released the first edition of his returning production rankings. BYU will return most of its production following a 10-win 2021 season - the Cougars rank second in the country behind only Bowling Green in returning production.

Connelly's returning production rankings combine returning experience on both offense and defense for a total returning production number.

Offensively, the Cougars return 80% of their experience which ranks 28th in the country. On defense, the Cougars return 97% of their production which ranks first in the country by a wide margin. For context, Indiana ranks second in returning production and they bring back 90% of their defensive production. As a team, BYU returns 88% of its production in 2022.

Below is a snippet about BYU from Connelly's article, where BYU was coined of the teams "most likely to improve in 2022":

"Of those in the current returning production top 10, seven ranked 105th or worse in SP+ last season, and only one, BYU, ranked higher than 81st. While there could be fun turnaround stories to come from experienced teams such as Bowling Green, Stanford or USF, there's natural intrigue looking at the schools that were good last year and return a lot. The Cougars ranked 117th in returning production last season but still foraged out a 10-3 record. Now they've got all the experience they didn't have a year ago."

A few of BYU's 2022 opponents that had great seasons in 2021, Notre Dame and Baylor, rank in the bottom half of returning production next season. Notre Dame ranks 104th in returning production and 118th in returning offensive production. Baylor ranks 98th in returning production and 113th in returning production on defense.

Below is BYU's 2022 schedule and where each opponent ranks in returning production.

September 3rd - @ USF Bulls - 5th

September 10th - vs Baylor Bears - 98th

September 17th - @ Oregon Ducks - 76th

September 24th - vs Wyoming Cowboys - 112th

September 30th - vs Utah State Aggies - 113th

October 8th - vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish (neutral site in Las Vegas) - 104th

October 15th - vs Arkansas Razorbacks - 79th

October 22nd - @ Liberty Flames - 121st

October 29th - vs East Carolina Pirates - 45th

November 5th - @ Boise State Broncos - 38th

November 19th - vs Dixie State Trailblazers - N/A (FBS)

November 26th - @ Stanford Cardinal - 3rd

