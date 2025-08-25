Cougs Daily

BYU Football to Wear Navy Uniforms in Season Opener Against Portland State

Casey Lundquist

BYU safety Raider Damuni against Houston
BYU safety Raider Damuni against Houston / BYU Photo
In this story:

The BYU football program kicks off the 2025 season on Saturday with a home game against Portland State. BYU will wear the navy home uniforms with navy helmets against Portland State. It will be the only time that BYU will wear navy uniforms in 2025. This navy combination was last worn in BYU's regular season finale against Houston in 2024.

BYU wide receiver Jojo Phillips against Houston
BYU wide receiver Jojo Phillips against Houston / BYU Photo

Even though the players will be wearing navy, the crowd has been asked to wear navy. BYU asked fans to wear royal for every game in 2025 except for the Stanford game. BYU asked the fans to wear white for that game under the lights.

BYU released the full uniform schedule for the 2025 season earlier this month. Below is the full uniform schedule.

Future Uniform Combinations for the 2025 Season

Stanford - Royal Home

BYU tight end Ryner Swanson against Oklahoma State
BYU tight end Ryner Swanson against Oklahoma State / BYU Photo

Against Stanford, BYU will wear the classic royal home uniforms with white facemasks. The crowd will be a whiteout for this game.

East Carolina - Royal Away

BYU Footbal
Oct 14, 2023; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Jordyn Bailey (27) catches a pass for a first down as Brigham Young Cougars safety Raider Damuni (33) defends during the game at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

BYU will wear the classic royal away uniforms for the first road game against ECU.

Colorado - All White with Royal Accents

BYU running backs warm up for the Alamo Bowl against Colorado
BYU running backs warm up for the Alamo Bowl against Colorado / BYU Photo

BYU will wear the same combination against Colorado that they wore in the 2024 Alamo Bowl.

West Virginia - Royal Home with Royal Pants

Jaren Hall
Nov 19, 2022; Provo, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) runs through a tackle attempt by Utah Tech Trailblazers defensive back Tyrell Grayson (1) in the third quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

BYU will don the royal home uniforms with royal pants against West Virginia.

Arizona - Royal Away with Royal Helmets

The BYU defense prepares to take the field against UCF
The BYU defense prepares to take the field against UCF / BYU Photo

BYU will wear the royal away uniforms with royal helmets. This combination was last worn against UCF.

Utah - All Royal

BYU kicker Will Ferrin hits the game-winning field goal to knock off rival Utah
BYU kicker Will Ferrin hits the game-winning field goal to knock off rival Utah / BYU Photo

BYU will wear the same combination against Utah that they wore last season.

Iowa State - Royal Away with Royal Helmets

BYU wide receiver Jojo Phillips against Arizona State
BYU wide receiver Jojo Phillips against Arizona State / BYU Photo

BYU will go back to the royal away uniforms with royal helmets against Iowa State.

Texas Tech - All Royal

BYU wide receiver Parker Kingston against Southern Illinois
BYU wide receiver Parker Kingston against Southern Illinois / BYU Photo

BYU will wear all royal with white accents against Texas Tech. This is a home combination for BYU, so Tech could be planning a whiteout for this game.

TCU - Classic Royal Home

BYU wide receiver Parker Kingston catches a touchdown against Arizona
BYU wide receiver Parker Kingston catches a touchdown against Arizona / BYU Photo

The Cougars will wear their classic home look against old conference foe TCU.

Cincinnati - White Royal Away

Keanu Hill Wyoming
BYU Photo

UCF - Royal Home with Royal Helmets

BYU running back Hinckley Ropati against Kansas
BYU running back Hinckley Ropati against Kansas / BYU Photo

BYU will wear the royal home uniforms with royal helmets against UCF.

Published
Casey Lundquist
CASEY LUNDQUIST

Casey Lundquist is the publisher and lead editor of Cougs Daily. He has covered BYU athletics for the last four years. During that time, he has published over 2,000 stories that have reached more than three million people.

Home/Football