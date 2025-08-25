BYU Football to Wear Navy Uniforms in Season Opener Against Portland State
The BYU football program kicks off the 2025 season on Saturday with a home game against Portland State. BYU will wear the navy home uniforms with navy helmets against Portland State. It will be the only time that BYU will wear navy uniforms in 2025. This navy combination was last worn in BYU's regular season finale against Houston in 2024.
Even though the players will be wearing navy, the crowd has been asked to wear navy. BYU asked fans to wear royal for every game in 2025 except for the Stanford game. BYU asked the fans to wear white for that game under the lights.
BYU released the full uniform schedule for the 2025 season earlier this month. Below is the full uniform schedule.
Future Uniform Combinations for the 2025 Season
Stanford - Royal Home
Against Stanford, BYU will wear the classic royal home uniforms with white facemasks. The crowd will be a whiteout for this game.
East Carolina - Royal Away
BYU will wear the classic royal away uniforms for the first road game against ECU.
Colorado - All White with Royal Accents
BYU will wear the same combination against Colorado that they wore in the 2024 Alamo Bowl.
West Virginia - Royal Home with Royal Pants
BYU will don the royal home uniforms with royal pants against West Virginia.
Arizona - Royal Away with Royal Helmets
BYU will wear the royal away uniforms with royal helmets. This combination was last worn against UCF.
Utah - All Royal
BYU will wear the same combination against Utah that they wore last season.
Iowa State - Royal Away with Royal Helmets
BYU will go back to the royal away uniforms with royal helmets against Iowa State.
Texas Tech - All Royal
BYU will wear all royal with white accents against Texas Tech. This is a home combination for BYU, so Tech could be planning a whiteout for this game.
TCU - Classic Royal Home
The Cougars will wear their classic home look against old conference foe TCU.
Cincinnati - White Royal Away
UCF - Royal Home with Royal Helmets
BYU will wear the royal home uniforms with royal helmets against UCF.