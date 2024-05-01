BYU Football 2024 Transfer Portal Tracker
On Tuesday night, the transfer portal closed. Players had to submit their intentions to enter the transfer portal by midnight. The schools have 48 hours to process the paperwork, so a few new names could trickle in over the next day or two, but for the most part, the portal is closed. Players that are already in the portal can still take their time before committing to their schools of choice. 20 BYU players entered the transfer portal since the end of last season and seven transfers have committed to BYU. Today, we review the transfers in and out of the BYU football program.
Transfers In
Seven players have transferred to BYU in this transfer cycle. Three of the seven commits are quarterbacks. This list could continue to grow over the next few weeks. BYU is still in the market for offensive linemen.
1. Sam Vander Haar - Punter
BYU picked up its first transfer portal commitment of the recruiting cycle when Australian punter Sam Vander Haar committed to the Cougars. Vander Haar, who originally signed with Pitt where he played in 2022, entered the transfer portal after Spring ball last season.
Vander Haar won the starting punter job as a true freshman at Pitt before the 2022 season. He appeared in all but two games that season where he punted 30 times averaging 38.5 yards per punt.
2. Jack Kelly - Linebacker
In December, Weber State linebacker transfer Jack Kelly committed to BYU. Kelly, who has two years of eligibility remaining, was recruited by a variety of P4 schools after he entered the transfer portal.
As a sophomore at Weber State last season, Kelly led the Wildcats with 8.5 sacks. He was tied for second for the most sacks in the Big Sky conference. He also had 57 tackles, 4 forced fumbles, 5 pass break-ups, and 1 interceptions. He was named to the All-Conference Big Sky first team after the season.
3. Marque Collins - Cornerback
In December, Weber State cornerback transfer Marque Collins committed to BYU. Collins, who has one year of eligibility remaining, played in more than 40 games at Weber State.
At Weber State, Collins had five career interceptions. Going into the 2023 season, Collins ranked seventh in Weber State history in career pass breakups with 18. He has played more than 1,600 career snaps according to Pro Football Focus.
4. Treyson Bourguet - Quarterback
Western Michigan quarterback transfer Treyson Bourguet committed to BYU back in January. Bourguet, who has three years of eligibility remaining, started eight games for Western Michigan over the last two seasons.
As a true freshman in 2022, Bourguet started four games in the back half of the season. In four starts, he threw for 601 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 1 interception. He also ran for 154 yards and a score. Since he only played in four games, Bourguet preserved his redshirt.
As a redshirt freshman in 2023, Bourguet started four games and appeared in two more games. He threw for 713 yards, 4 touchdowns, and 1 interception. His best game came against Ball State where he threw for 328 yards, 3 touchdowns an no interceptions in a 42-24 win.
6. Gerry Bohanon - Quarterback
After a long search in the transfer portal, BYU found a veteran quarterback. Former Baylor and USF quarterback Gerry Bohanon committed to BYU for his final season of eligibility. Bohanon, who will be a seventh-year senior in 2024, has thrown for over 3,400 yards and and 26 touchdowns during his career. He has also run for over 1,000 yards in his career. Most notably, he has experience in BYU's offense. He ran the same offense as the starting quarterback for Baylor in 2021 under Jeff Grimes. 2021 was his best season as a college football quarterback.
Bohanon faced BYU twice during the course of his college career. He was the starting quarterback for Baylor in 2021 when the Bears beat BYU on their way to a Big 12 championship. That season, Baylor beat BYU 38-24 in Waco. Bohanon had 231 passing yards, 1 touchdown, and 1 interception.
The following year in 2022, Bohanon started for USF when the Cougars beat the Bulls 50-21. Bohanon was 17/30 for 172 yards and an interception in that game.
7. McCae Hillstead - Quarterback
Last week, Utah State quarterback transfer McCae Hillstead committed to BYU. Hillstead, who prepped down the road from BYU at Skyridge High School, has three years of eligibility remaining. As a freshman at Utah State, he threw for 1,062 yards in 8 games played and he threw for 11 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. Against James Madison in September, Hillstead threw for 399 yards, 4 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions.
Transfers Out
Ten BYU players entered the transfer portal during the December transfer window:
- John Henry Daley - DL
- Michael Daley - DL
- Dom Henry - WR
- Austin Riggs - LS
- Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters - QB
- Dylan Rollins - OL
- Maguire Anderson - WR
- Quenton Rice - DB
- Caleb Christensen - DB
- Kade Moore - WR
Another 10 players entered the transfer portal during the Spring transfer window:
- Zion Allen - CB
- Nukuluve Helu - LB
- Naseri Danielson - LB
- Darrien Stewart - S
- Jordan Kapisi - K
- Benjamin Ward - OL
- Chaz Ah You - LB
- Devin Downing - WR
- Ryder Burton - QB
- Danny Saili - DL