BYU Snap Count Analysis: Biggest Winners, Losers and Role Changes From Week 2

The BYU football program took care of business on Saturday in a 28-17 win over the Arizona Wildcats. The Arizona game was the first FBS opponent of the season, so while the box score told the story of the game, the snap count can teach us about the players that BYU trusted to play the most. what to expect from BYU's rotation against P4 competition. Here is the full breakdown of Week 2 snap counts and how it will define the season.

Winners

BYU's Top Five Pass-Catchers: Going into the season, we suspected that BYU's top pass-catchers would emerge once the games kicked off. In only two games, we are learning who Fesi Sitake trusts the most to play against a good defense like Arizona.

BYU's rotation of pass-catchers primarily consisted of these five players:

Jojo Phillips: 47 Kyler Kasper: 44 Roger Saleapaga: 41 Walker Lyons: 39 Legend Glasker: 35

BYU has played a lot of 12 personnel (two tight ends, one running back) through two games. Jojo Phillips, Kyler Kasper, and Legend Glasker took the large majority of the wide receiver snaps. Reggie Frischknecht was the next wide receiver off the bench for BYU and he played 15 snaps. It's clear that BYU is starting to trim down the rotation.

Nusi Taumoepeau: After playing only a handful of snaps in the season-opener, Nusi Taumoepeau started and played 41 snaps. Taumoepeau was banged up at the end of Fall Camp and, in the opinion of this author, is clearly not fully healthy. Still, Taumoepeau is talented enough to play key snaps for Kelly Poppinga.

Jayven Williams: Mississippi State transfer Jayven Williams played 39 snaps on Saturday, and he was one of the highest-graded players. BYU trusts three cornerbacks right now to rotate in and Williams is one of them.

Cannon DeVries: Cannon DeVries has emerged as a playmaker for BYU. DeVries played 41 snaps at nickel and he has been one of BYU's better defenders so far this season. DeVries is going to play a key role for this BYU defense.

Losers

Tiger Bachmeier: Tiger Bachmeier played just two snaps for the BYU offense. Against high-level competition, it looks like BYU will prefer to keep the rotation tight and Bachmeier may be the odd man out. That could change as the season progresses. Fesi Sitake told BYU On SI after Fall Camp that the rotation could hinge on the game plan.

Justin Kirkland: When Justin Kirkland left Oklahoma State and transferred to BYU, he was expected to have a key role in BYU's defense. A knee injury derailed his 2025 season, so 2026 was his opportunity to play a major role. Kirkland played just 13 snaps and he had the worst grade (45.2) among BYU defenders. Instead of playing Kirkland, BYU has played Bodie Schoonover and Viliami Po'uha and paired them with quick edge rushers.

Siale Esera: Siale Esera played only three snaps against Arizona. Unfortunately, Esera suffered an injury and did not return to the game. When healthy, Esera plays a big role for the BYU defense.

Role Changes

Tommy Prassas: BYU played 67 defensive snaps and Prassas was on the field for all 67 of them. After Raider Damuni suffered an injury, Prassas was named the starter and he was critical enough to play every down.

Kennan Pula: After playing the most snaps of any BYU defender against Utah Tech, Kennan Pula didn't play against Arizona. Perhaps BYU didn't want to throw a true freshman on the field against an experienced quarterback like Noah Fifita. It remains to be seen if Pula will get some run against a team like Colorado State.

Pula is talented enough to push Tommy Prassas for playing time once he gets accustomed to BYU's playbook.

Kendal Wall: Kendal Wall was a standout in Fall Camp, and he has earned a spot in the defensive end rotation. Wall played 19 snaps off the bench against the Wildcats.

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