BYU Star RB LJ Martin Out vs Iowa State - Who Steps Up?

BYU star running back LJ Martin has been ruled out for the Iowa State game, per the Big 12 availability report. Martin left the TCU game with an injury in the first half. The hope is Martin will be available for what could be a top 10 matchup next week against Notre Dame.

Martin's absence changes the complexion of the BYU offense. Remember, BYU already lost backup running back Sione Moa in the season opener against Utah Tech. When Martin went down with an injury last season, BYU turned to Bear Bachmeier to throw the football. Two of Bachmeier's best outings as a passer came against Iowa State and Georgia Tech when Martin was unavailable. We expect more of the same this season. The Cougars will rely more on Bear Bachmeier's arm, but the rushing attack will still be a key part of the offense.

"We'll still run the same offense," BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick said on Tuesday evening. "LJ's our best player, our best runner, so it's a loss, but those other guys can do it."

, and I, I, I don't want you guys to know his journey again, and he made some good plays in that game, and, um, Preston made some good plays in that game in the 4th quarter, and, um, you know, Is LJ still doubtful that I don't think he's going to be able to go, and that's, that's what I'm sounding like he's not going to be able to go.

Speaker 2 · 00:29

It was last year against Iowa. I know it's a completely different Iowa State squad this year, but LG got lost early in that game as well, and you shifted the offense. Does that give you any confidence about having to be shifted against the same team two years in a row?

Speaker 1 · 00:39

Yeah, I mean. Same school, totally different team, different coaches, but to your point, yeah, I mean, we just shift gears a little bit, but we're still going to run the same offense. We're going to do the same things we always do, but we have a lot of good players and so we'll find ways to get our best players the ball, and I have a lot of confidence in this team, you know, even without LJ. What are some of the similarities?

Who Will Step Up in LJ Martin's Absence?

Third-string running back Preston Rex will be at the top of the depth chart for the Iowa State game. Rex is the veteran of the group in terms of his time in college football, although he may be least experienced running back. Rex moved from safety to running back before Fall Camp in 2025. Rex does a lot of things well, particularly as a blocker and as a receiver coming out of the backfield. However, he isn't as comfortable running between the tackles. So far this season, Rex has averaged 5.2 yards per carry on 18 carries for a total of 94 yards. His best runs have come on the perimeter. When he was the primary ball-carrier against TCU, he averaged 2.6 yards per carry.

We don't expect Rex to get all the carries against the Cyclones. In fact, we believe Journee Tonga could become the primary option to run between the tackles. A true freshman from California, Tonga's running style reminds me of a young Reno Mahe. Tonga is averaging 8.3 yards per carry in his young BYU career. The Cougars turned to Tonga on the last drive against TCU and he delivered a 14-yard run. He has had at least one explosive run in every game he's played so far.

Tonga is a smaller, shifty back that can make defenders miss in tight spaces. On his 14-yard carry against TCU, he made a linebacker miss on his way to a first down. We believe Tonga is BYU's best option to run the football against Iowa State.

According to Aaron Roderick, another true freshman could be in the mix as well. "We'll probably get Devaughn Eka in the game this week as well. We have a lot of confidence in him." The 2026 signee and former Lehi High School star, Eka is the next running back on the depth chart behind Journee Tonga. Eka has appeared in garbage time and showed well with 87 yards on 12 carries. He had a physical touchdown run against Utah Tech.

Other Availability Notes

As expected, Isaiah Glasker is also out for the Iowa State game. Glasker left the TCU game with an injury and did not return. That was expected as Glasker was removed from Monday's depth chart.

BYU defensive back and star punt returner Cannon DeVries is listed as "probable" for the Iowa State game. The Cougars really need him as the punt returner as Tiger Bachmeier has struggled in that spot.

Perhaps most notably, Raider Damuni is listed as "doubtful" for this game. The fact that Damuni hasn't been ruled out for this week is a good sign that he could be available for the Notre Dame game next week. When Damuni was injured, the Notre Dame game was targeted as the earliest he could potentially return.

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