Isaiah Glasker Removed from BYU Depth Chart for Iowa State, Siale Esera Added Back

On Monday, BYU head coach Kalani Sitake provide the first injury updates on Isaiah Glasker and LJ Martin. Sitake labeled both as "doubtful" for this week. Based on the depth chart for the Iowa State game, however, Glasker's injury may be more significant than LJ Martin's injury.

Isaiah Glasker was removed from the depth chart. Historically, when a player is removed from the depth chart, it's a signal that the player will certainly be out for that game, and typically that player misses multiple games. Sione Moa, Andrew Gentry, Siale Esera, and Raider Damuni are the players that have been removed from the depth chart so far this season and all of them missed multiple games to injury.

Fortunately for BYU fans, LJ Martin remains on the depth chart. Even if Martin can't go against Iowa State, the hope is that he will be as close to full strength as possible for a potential top 10 matchup against Notre Dame. If Martin can't go, Preston Rex is the next in line at running back with true freshmen Journee Tonga and Devaughn Eka behind him.

Defensive back and punt returner Cannon DeVries is listed on the depth chart as well. DeVries left the TCU game with an injury. Sitake said DeVries is "probable" to play against the Cyclones on Friday.

Fortunately, BYU will get some reinforcements at linebacker. Siale Esera, who hasn't played since the Arizona game, is listed as a backup to Jake Clifton on the depth chart. Per defensive coordinator Kelly Poppinga, Esera is expected to play this week. Esera was injured on the first drive of the game against Arizona.

BYU lists four starters at linebacker: Tausili Akana, Nusi Taumoepeau, Cade Uluave, and Jake Clifton. Of all the positions where BYU can absorb an injury or two, it's at linebacker. That's probably the deepest position group on the roster. Behind the starters, players like Miles Hall, Braxton Lindsey, and Hunter Clegg have played well this season.

In fact, Hunter Clegg was the highest-graded BYU defender per PFF against TCU. Clegg made the case for more playing time, but he's in a crowded room with others that are playing very well, namely Tausili Akana. Akana has been BYU's best pass rusher this season with 3.5 sacks in 4 games.

Clegg has the potential to be a future star for the BYU defense. He played a lot of snaps as a true freshman last season even though he was less than a year removed from his mission.

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