BYU vs Arizona Delayed by Lightning: Live Updates
BYU's game against Arizona has been delayed by lightning. The game entered a weather delay at 6:52 Mountain Time and will be delayed "at least 30 minutes" according to BYU. The game will continue to be delayed if there is lightning in the area.
At 7:25 PM Mountain Time, the University of Arizona posted that there was another strike in the area, which resets the clock delaying the game another 30 minutes at minimum.
Fans have been allowed back to their seats, Arizona announced. It is anticipated that the game will resume shortly.
This article will be updated with the latest updates on the BYU-Arizona weather delay.
The Cougars currently hold a 14-7 lead over the Wildcats and they have the football in their own territory.
Inclement weather has been in the forecast since the beginning of the week. The Big 12 even considered moving up the kickoff time for this game. Instead, they opted to kickoff at the original time.
BYU got off to a quick 14-0 start thanks to two long touchdowns. The first was a 28-yard touchdown from running back LJ Martin. Martin has been unstoppable in the early going, tallying 65 rushing yards on just 7 carries.
After a stop, BYU got the ball back deep in its own territory. BYU needed only 4 plays to go 94 yards. After a pair of first down runs, Bear Bachmeier found Parker Kingston for a 75-yard touchdown. Kingston got behind the defense and Bachmeier made a perfect throw for the long score. It was the longest touchdown reception of Kingston's career, and it was the first passing touchdown allowed by the Arizona defense all season.
After taking the lead, Arizona responded with a touchdown drive of its own. Noah Fifita marched the Wildcats right down the field, throwing a perfect ball for Arizona's first points of the game.
On the first play of BYU's ensuing drive, LJ Martin ran for six yards. When play resumes, BYU will face 2nd & 4 from its own 31 yard-line. Additionally, when play resumes, it will be the first play of the second quarter.