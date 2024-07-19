Cal Transfer Marquis Montgomery Added to the BYU Football Roster
The 2024 roster has been updated for the BYU football program. Among the newcomers on the roster is Cal transfer Marquis Montgomery. The addition of Montgomery is notable since he was not on the media days roster last week.
Montgomoery played tight end for Cal. He is listed as a 6'4 and 220 pound wide receiver on BYU's roster. He could end up playing the hybrid tight end/wide receiver role similar to Keanu Hill. However, Hill is 20 pounds heavier. His weight likely drove the decision to start him out at wide receiver. When Montgomery was a highly-touted recruit coming out of Snow College, BYU was recruiting him as a wide receiver.
Montgomery will wear number 20 for BYU this season.
Montgomery committed to BYU as a preferred walk-on last month. After entering the transfer portal this Spring, Montgomery picked up offers from Alabama, Colorado, San Jose State, and a handful of smaller schools. Instead, he opted to walk on at BYU for the 2024 season.
Montgomery has a relationship with the BYU staff dating back many years. He was originally a BYU target in the 2023 class out of Snow College. He was a coveted recruit, racking up more than 40 scholarship offers, including offers from big-name programs like USC, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, and Penn State. He committed to Cal and he played sparingly for the Bears in 2023. He finished the season with 3 receptions for 31 yards. He entered the transfer portal during the Spring transfer window.
Back when he was at Snow College, BYU was a legitimate option for Montgomery. He had taken multiple visits, including a pair of visits for the East Carolina and Wyoming games. Cal ending up winning him over on an official visit and he committed to the Bears.
Montgomery, who was listed at 6'3 and 230 pounds on the Cal roster, comes to BYU a few pounds lighter. He played wide receiver for Snow College. His combination of size and athleticism is what made him a coveted recruit in the first place.