Cannon DeVries Downgraded to Doubtful: What It Means for BYU’s Defense and Return Game

BYU defensive back and starting punt returner Cannon DeVries has been downgraded for BYU's Friday evening matchup against Iowa State. DeVries was listed as "doubtful" on Thursday evening's injury report. DeVries' outlook has worsened throughout the week. He was listed as "probable" on the initial injury report, then he was downgraded to "questionable" on Wednesday. Apparently, DeVries has not progressed as much as BYU expected him to at the beginning of the week, and now he is doubtful for Friday night.

The "doubtful" designation is reserved for players that only have a 25% chance to play. In other words, it's likely that BYU will be without DeVries both on defense and in the return game.

What DeVries' Absence Would Mean for the BYU Return Game

DeVries has been outstanding in the return game this year. There isn't another player on BYU's roster that will be as consistently effective as DeVries in the punt return game. Since BYU won't be as explosive in the return game, the next best thing is to take care of the football.

When DeVries left the game against TCU, Tiger Bachmeier replaced him as primary punt returner. Bachmeier had one return for nine yards. He struggled when he was backed up near his own end zone. On one punt, Bachmeier let the ball bounce instead of signaling for the fair catch. The ball dribbled down to the BYU one yard-line and BYU's offense started the drive in a dangerous position.

On the next punt, Bachmeier let the punt go again at the last minute. The ball bounced near his leg and Bachmeier was fortunate it didn't hit him. A turnover would have been catastrophic in that spot.

Bachmeier endured similar struggles the last time he fielded punts against Colorado in 2025. Bachmeier fielded a pair of punts deep in his own end zone. In fact, he fielded one punt deep enough that he was almost tackled for a safety after making one defender miss.

BYU doesn't need Bachmeier to be a hero against Iowa State. He will just be asked to field punts cleanly and make good decisions.

What DeVries' Absence Would Mean for the BYU Defense

DeVries has been one of the best, if not the best, tacklers in space. Against an Iowa State team with a star running back in Aiden Flora, BYU would be better off with DeVries on the field making tackles in space. DeVries ranks second behind only Tausili Akana in tackles for loss.

When DeVries went down against TCU, veteran cornerback Jayven Williams played cornerback and Evan Johnson moved inside to nickel. We expect BYU to make a similar adjustment if DeVries can't play. Williams has played fairly well this season whenever he's been on the field. He has been credited with three defensive stops per Pro Football Focus.

BYU will miss DeVries in two phases of the game if he can't play against the Cyclones. The goal will be to get him healthy for what could be a top 10 matchup against Notre Dame.

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