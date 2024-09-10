Diagnosing BYU’s Offensive Woes in Four Plays or Less
Let me preface this article by saying I am not an offensive genius. In fact, one could say the only people that consider me an offensive mind are the Utah fans that follow me on X. Still, it doesn’t take a mechanic to know when your car isn’t working, and BYU’s offense isn’t working.
Based on the stats and film we have available, though, let’s try and play mechanic. What is wrong with the BYU offense? Last season, it seemed clear that BYU’s issues were along the offensive line, but I don’t think that’s the case this season. BYU’s offensive line allowed pressures on 33% of drop backs last season compared to just 20.6% this season and have allowed fewer pressures (14) than blitzes faced (23). In the run game, BYU’s offensive line is creating 2.3 yards before contact per attempt compared to just 1.5 last season. These numbers indicate that BYU’s line has significantly improved even if the offense was stagnant against SMU.
So what’s the problem? In my view, based on the data above and Friday’s film, BYU’s offensive woes come down to two key issues: Running back vision and quarterback indecision. Lets talk about it.
Running back vision
Let’s start with a game. 3rd and 1. If you were the running back, where would you run on this play? If you are like me, you would probably follow the pulling guard to the outside, as the play is designed. This play is actually blocked really well. Taase and Roberts do a great job setting the edge on their blocks and Lapuaho is pulling to block the crashing safety. If Ropati runs directly to the first down marker, he probably gets the first down. If Lapuaho gets to his man in time, it’s likely an explosive play.
Instead, Ropati loses patience and cuts back inside, right into Taase’s man, and the play fails. This wasn’t a bad play call, and it wasn’t the fault of the offensive line not creating the hole. This is an example of poor vision and not understanding where the play is designed to go. Ultimately, the result is a 3 and out.
Another example. 3rd and 8. Third and long draw plays drive BYU fans nuts, but there is a reason every offense does this. SMU has 6 players covering the area around the first down marker. Corners are facing the quarterback, signifying zone. Slants and hitches are not an option. Therefore, Roderick takes advantage of the deep linebackers and calls the safe run play.
This is another great example of a well blocked play. Retzlaff makes the right read, as the unblocked defender stays wide, and gives to Ropati. Lapuaho does a great job chipping the defensive tackle with Pay and gets up field. Meanwhile, Keim has sealed the defensive end wide, creating a sizable cutback lane.
Again Ropati doesn’t see it and runs straight into the unblocked defender. To his credit Ropati drags the defender for 6 yards, but it’s not enough. BYU is forced to punt. If Ropati hits that cutback and makes one man miss, it’s a first down, but again, poor vision or poor assignment understanding leads to a punt. Once again, this was not a bad play design, play call, or blocking execution. Sadly, it’s a lack of patience that is BYU’s undoing.
Beyond the lack of vision, BYU running backs are not doing a great job creating plays on their own. BYU running backs are generating just 2.5 yards after contact compared to 3.1 last season and 3.4 the year before. Tyler Allgeier averaged 4.2 yards after contact on his own in 2021. In short, BYU’s running backs need do better seeing the field and running harder through contact. If not, BYU’s offense will continue to be stuck in neutral.
Retzlaff’s indecision
Now let’s talk about Retzlaff. I think the game is moving too fast for him. Many say that Retzlaff is careless with the football, but it is a carelessness that results from being afraid to make the wrong decision rather than simply being reckless from the jump. Let me explain what I mean.
This was the interception. SMU lines up the a safety over the slot corner, signifying presnap that the slot corner is blitzing as the safety takes his place. No one sees or calls out the pressure.
As a result, running back blocks the opposite side and the blitzer comes free. In these scenarios, a QB typically has a “hot route,” where a running back or tight end fills the empty space left by the blitzer. In this case, Keanu Hill runs a short out route which should be thrown as soon as the pressure comes. In Jake’s defense, Hill is slow getting to his route after trying to chip block the defensive end, but if he completes the hot route, it’s a first down if not more.
Instead Retzlaff hesitates, waiting for Hill’s head to turn before making the throw rather than dumping it off so the ball gets there when Hill turns.
Once contact is made, it appears that Retzlaff panics. He made a mistake and tries to correct it by doing what he should have done in the first place: Throw to Hill. Unfortunately, by that point, the protection breaks down and Jake gets hit by a second defender while trying to Hit hill in the flat. The ball flutters into the air and turns a scoring drive into a turnover. In hindsight, there were breakdowns in this play that were not Retzlaffs fault, but he wouldn’t have compounded the issues if he did one of two things: Recognize the pressure pre-snap and confidently deliver the ball to hill or take the sack and live to fight another down. Sadly, not trusting his receiver leads to panic, and panic leads to a second bad decision.
Here is another example of indecision in the run game. 3rd and short and BYU is trying to fend off a 3 and out. BYU calls an option that requires Retzlaff to make a read on this unblocked defender. If the defender sits, Retzlaff should pitch. If the defender follows the running back, keep it. As soon as Retzlaff sees the defender facing him, this ball needs be out. If this read is an automatic reaction, the play is blocked well enough for Ropati to get the edge.
Instead, Retzlaff hesitates for a split second, killing his and Ropati’s forward momentum. Look at where Retzlaff breaks down initially and where he ends up releasing the ball in the shot above. As soon as Retzlaff breaks down, the defender turns toward Hinkley. Retzlaff makes the right read, but a split second too late, which is all the defender needs.
The defender gets a full head of steam, beats Ropati to the edge and makes the tackle short of the first down.
It's all fixable
Now let’s talk about something positive. Everything I’ve talked about is fixable with film study, trusting their eyes and trusting your teammates. If fact, everything I highlighted was fixed later in the game. Let’s look at the Nawahine touchdown. 4th and 2, down 5 heading into the fourth. If BYU doesn’t get this, it will be a back breaker. Roderick calls a zone read. The read defender settles, and Retzlaff decisively makes the right read by giving the ball. Nawahine sees a mass of humanity in the middle, but rather than running into to the crowd like the running back did earlier in the game, he cuts back and follows the pulling lead blocker. The line does a masterful job sealing the edge and creating the lane.
First down.
Touchdown.
Retzlaff also showed improvement later in the game. 4th and 2, game on the line, and Roderick calls another option. Retzlaff presumably watched the previously highlighted play on the tablet and learned from his mistake. Retzlaff fakes the jet sweep and the unblocked defender crashes hard.
Retzlaff immediately makes the right read with no hesitation, and gets drilled in the process. Davis receives the pitch, Etienne sets the edge, and Davis is off to the races. First down and more. BYU wins. Perfect play call, perfectly blocked, perfectly read. Moments like this are why Roderick stuck with Retzlaff the entire game.
As of now, Retzlaff is the quarterback of the future and turning to Bohanon doesn’t solve that problem. Maybe Bohanon comes in and BYU goes 6-6. Then what? Does the quarterback situation next year? Sitake and Roderick are playing the long game here. Retzlaff showed late in Friday’s game that he is still growing and evolving, and his indecisiveness can only be solved with live game reps. His potential is clearly there. He made all the right reads against SMU, even if some of them were just a split second too late. If he can grow more confident those reads, like he showed late, he can be a solid quarterback for BYU. What Sitake and Roderick seem to understand that BYU fans may not is Retzlaff just needs more time.