Eight Game Results That Would Benefit BYU in Week 11
BYU is 8-0 and ranked no. 7 in the College Football Playoff rankings. The beauty of BYU's current position is that the Cougars control their own destiny and not many teams can say that at this point in the season.
However, there are still games all across college football that would benefit BYU regardless of whether they win or lose at Texas Tech. In this article, we'll go over eight game results that would benefit BYU in week 11. We will focus on the games with a single-digit spread (obviously it would benefit BYU if no. 6 Ole Miss lost to The Citadel, but we won't waste our time talking about that).
1. UCF Over Houston
A UCF win over Houston would benefit BYU in two ways:
1. Houston is still a title contender with only two conference losses. A UCF win over Houston would knock them out of the title race and eliminate potential mutli-team tiebreaker scenarios down the road.
2. BYU plays UCF and not Houston. A UCF win would boost the strength of BYU's conference schedule which could determine a multi-team tiebreaker down the road.
2. Arizona Over Kansas
For the same reason, an Arizona win over Kansas would benefit BYU. BYU has played Arizona and hey will not play Kansas. Additionally, Arizona is quietly putting together a nice season and is a win away from bowl eligibility. An Arizona win would boost BYU's resume.
3. Iowa State Over TCU
TCU is hanging around with only two conference losses. If the Horned Frogs beat Iowa State, they could come to Provo with their conference title hopes still alive. Ideally, BYU would like to avoid a team with conference title aspirations since they could play another team in Cincinnati with their own title hopes.
4. Mississippi State Over No. 5 Georgia
Mississippi State has been so close to beating some really good teams this year. Starkville is a tough place to play, and Georgia hasn't exactly been blowing teams out. A slip-up by the Bulldogs would really benefit BYU.
5. No. 22 Missouri Over No. 3 Texas A&M
Texas A&M is one of only four undefeated teams remaining in college football. A Missouri upset over A&M could allow BYU to jump clear in the rankings with a win over Texas Tech.
6. No. 20 Iowa Over No. 9 Oregon
A team that is hanging just behind BYU is national power Oregon. If BYU is competing for an at-large spot one month from now, the Ducks would be a threat to steal a spot from BYU. It would benefit BYU if the Ducks lost another game in November.
7. Auburn Over No. 16 Vanderbilt
No SEC team is eliminated from playoff contention with only two losses. The Commodores only have two losses and it would benefit BYU and the Big 12 if they lost a third.
8. Wake Forest Over No. 14 Virginia
Virginia is the highest-ranked ACC team. The more the ACC front-runners lose, the better for both BYU and the Big 12. Wake Forest has already upset SMU and they could end Virginia's magical run on Saturday. They are 6.5-point underdogs and the Hoos have survived too many narrow defeats to count.