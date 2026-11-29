Saturday couldn't have gone much better for the BYU football program as the Cougars went from a playoff bubble team to a playoff lock. Now that BYU is safely in the playoff field, it's time to look at potential seeding and opponents.

Over the last several weeks, BYU has been compared against Texas Tech and Wake Forest. Initially, those three teams were competing for the final two spots in the playoff. After a Saturday of upsets, all three teams are safely in the field. However, the order of their rankings could determine who gets to host home playoff games.

Comparing BYU's Resume to Wake Forest and Texas Tech

In our weekly data run, we made a visual to compare BYU's wins and losses against the wins and losses of Texas Tech and Wake Forest. We used the average of SP+ and FPI rankings to generate the opponents' rankings.

BYU's resume (avg. of SP+ and FPI) compared to Wake Forest and Texas Tech | BYU On SI

BYU has the best strength of schedule among the group and the graphic highlights that. As of Sunday morning, BYU ranks 41st in ESPN's strength of schedule metric while Wake Forest and Texas Tech rank 59th and 62nd, respectively.

The graphic visualizes how much heavy lifting the Miami game is doing for Wake Forest's strength of schedule. The average rating of Texas Tech's schedule (55) is much better than Wake Forest's schedule (68). However, Texas Tech has not faced a top 15 team all season.

Cincinnati is the worst P4 team BYU has faced all season, ranking 68th in the combined power rankings. Wake Forest has fived five P4 teams ranked 78th or worse. The average rating of Wake Forest's opponents is 68 which happens to be the power rating of Cincinnati. Said differently, the Cincinnati team that BYU dominated on Saturday is the average opponent that Wake Forest has faced this season.

Above all, BYU's win over Notre Dame differentiates BYU in this conversation. BYU's second best win (Arizona) is the equivalent of Wake Forest's and Texas Tech's best wins. Nobody else has beaten an elite team like BYU has. Notre Dame is second only to Georgia in the power ratings. Texas Tech has not even faced a team in the tier of Notre Dame and Utah. That will change, of course, when Tech faces Utah in the Big 12 title game.

Wake Forest faced one elite team in Miami and trailed 31-7 at home before scoring a couple garbage time touchdowns. It's also worth noting that Wake Forest's best win - Louisville - just lost to unranked Kentucky. It's possible that Louisville will fall out of the top 25, leaving Wake Forest with zero top 25 wins. While the power ratings believe Arizona and Louisville are in the same category, the results on the field suggest Arizona is the better team. The Wildcats crushed Arizona State on Saturday in a convincing rivalry win.

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Wake Forest's biggest selling point is that it has no bad losses while BYU and Texas Tech have one each. BYU had the same selling point last year, but blowout losses to Texas Tech kept the Cougars out of the field. Texas Tech has the worst loss of the group. Not only is Cincinnati the lowest power rated team to beat one of these teams, the Red Raiders lost by multiple scores in a game that was uncompetitive in the second half.

Between Texas Tech's weak schedule and owning the worst loss in the group, BYU should be ahead of the Red Raiders based on resume. Wake Forest deserves credit for the way it is beating teams, but frankly it's resume is much worse than the BYU team that was left out of the playoff in 2025. If the committee is applying consistent logic, BYU should be ahead of Wake Forest based on the caliber of BYU's win over Notre Dame.

Some national analysts, namely ESPN's Heather Dinich, have knocked BYU for playing a close game against Kansas. In the opinion of this author, that should be irrelavant in this conversation since both Wake Forest and Texas Tech have survived similar scares. Wake Forest needed overtime to beat a Purdue team that is much, much worse than Kansas. Purdue is 88th and Kansas is 47th in the power ratings. Texas Tech needed a fourth quarter comeback to beat a bad West Virginia team a few weeks ago. By the way, one week after losing 48-53 on the road at Texas Tech, West Virginia got crushed 37-14 at home against Kansas. Kansas was coming off a blowout win over WVU when it hosted BYU on Senior Day.

If the committee is going to punish BYU for playing a close game against Kansas, it has to apply the same logic for the Texas Tech-WVU and Wake Forest-Purdue games as well.

Above all, BYU's win over an elite Notre Dame team should elevate the Cougars ahead of both Wake Forest and Texas Tech. Whether the committee sees it the same way remains to be seen. While that is true for Tuesday's rankings, it's safe to assume that both Wake Forest and Texas Tech will be ahead of BYU if they win their conference championship games.

And What About Iowa?

The national media started pushing for the Iowa Hawkeyes to make the playoffs after they beat up on Nebraska. Iowa is 10-2 and, like Wake Forest, lacks a signature win. The committee has made it clear that it values BYU, Wake Forest, and Texas Tech above Iowa. For the sake of the conversation, however, we included Iowa in this chart.

Resume comparisons and BYU, Iowa, Texas Tech, and Wake Forest | BYU On SI

Iowa lacks a signature win. BYU's top two wins are better than Iowa's best win. Also, the Hawkeyes have the worst loss of the group, losing to no. 76 Minnesota. Iowa could get into the playoff since UCLA and Alabama lost. However, there is no scenario where Iowa should be ranked ahead of BYU.

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