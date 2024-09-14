Cougs Daily

How to Watch BYU Football at Wyoming

Sep 24, 2022; Provo, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Keanu Hill (1) reacts after making a first down against the Wyoming Cowboys in the second quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium.
Sep 24, 2022; Provo, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Keanu Hill (1) reacts after making a first down against the Wyoming Cowboys in the second quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium. / Rob Gray-Imagn Images
On Saturday evening, Kalani Sitake and the BYU football program face their second road test of the 2024 season. BYU will travel to Laramie to take on the Wyoming Cowboys in a matchup of former conference foes. The game between BYU and Wyoming is the final non-conference game before the Cougars kickoff conference play next week. BYU at Wyoming will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network and will kickoff at 7 PM Mountain Time. Below is all the information you need to either watch or listen to the game.

How to Watch BYU at Wyoming

This game will only be available to watch on CBS Sports Network. You can listen to the game on BYU radio or KSL Newsradio.

TV/Streaming: CBS Sports Network
Listen: BYURadio.org, KSL Newsradio 102.7 FM/1160 AM
Kickoff Time: 7 PM Mountain Time

Game Info

BYU (2-0) vs Wyoming (0-2)
Saturday September 14, 2024
7:00 PM MT Kickoff
War Memorial Stadium (29,181)

Uniform Info

Earlier this year, BYU unveiled the uniforms it will wear in every game this season. After wearing navy against SMU, BYU will go back to royal uniforms against the Cowboys.

BYU will wear the royal helmets with all white uniforms. The last time BYU wore this combination was against Oklahoma State in 2023. The Cougars also wore this combination in a road loss at Oregon in 2022.

BYU Football Kody Epps
Sep 17, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Kody Epps (0) catches a touchdown pass during the second half against Oregon Ducks defensive back Trikweze Bridges (11) at Autzen Stadium. Oregon won the game 41-20. / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Wyoming Asks Fans to Stripe the Stadium

Wyoming asked its fans to stripe the stadium in gold and brown. A couple hundred tickets are still available on Wyoming's website.

Wyoming stripe map for BYU game
Wyoming stripe map for BYU game / Wyoming Athletics

The last time BYU played in Laramie was in 2009. BYU won that contest 52-0.

Casey Lundquist is the publisher and lead editor of Cougs Daily. He has covered BYU athletics for the last four years. During that time, he has published over 2,000 stories that have reached more than three million people.

