How to Watch BYU Football at Wyoming
On Saturday evening, Kalani Sitake and the BYU football program face their second road test of the 2024 season. BYU will travel to Laramie to take on the Wyoming Cowboys in a matchup of former conference foes. The game between BYU and Wyoming is the final non-conference game before the Cougars kickoff conference play next week. BYU at Wyoming will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network and will kickoff at 7 PM Mountain Time. Below is all the information you need to either watch or listen to the game.
How to Watch BYU at Wyoming
This game will only be available to watch on CBS Sports Network. You can listen to the game on BYU radio or KSL Newsradio.
TV/Streaming: CBS Sports Network
Listen: BYURadio.org, KSL Newsradio 102.7 FM/1160 AM
Kickoff Time: 7 PM Mountain Time
Game Info
BYU (2-0) vs Wyoming (0-2)
Saturday September 14, 2024
7:00 PM MT Kickoff
War Memorial Stadium (29,181)
Uniform Info
Earlier this year, BYU unveiled the uniforms it will wear in every game this season. After wearing navy against SMU, BYU will go back to royal uniforms against the Cowboys.
BYU will wear the royal helmets with all white uniforms. The last time BYU wore this combination was against Oklahoma State in 2023. The Cougars also wore this combination in a road loss at Oregon in 2022.
Wyoming Asks Fans to Stripe the Stadium
Wyoming asked its fans to stripe the stadium in gold and brown. A couple hundred tickets are still available on Wyoming's website.
The last time BYU played in Laramie was in 2009. BYU won that contest 52-0.