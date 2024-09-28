How to Watch No. 22 BYU Football at Baylor
On Saturday morning, Kalani Sitake and the BYU football program will take their unblemished record on the road for an away game in Waco, Texas. The Cougars will battle the Baylor Bears for the chance to improve to 5-0 as they head into the bye week. The game between BYU and Baylor is the first conference road game for BYU. Last year, BYU went 0-5 in conference road games. BYU at Baylor will be broadcast on FS1 and will kickoff at 10 AM Mountain Time. Below is all the information you need to either watch or listen to the game.
How to Watch BYU at Baylor
This game will only be available to watch on FS1. You can listen to the game on BYU radio or KSL Newsradio.
TV/Streaming: FS1
Listen: BYURadio.org, KSL Newsradio 102.7 FM/1160 AM
Kickoff Time: 10 AM Mountain Time
Game Info
BYU (4-0) vs Baylor (2-2)
Saturday September 28, 2024
10:00 AM MT Kickoff
McLane Stadium (45,140)
The last time these two teams met was in 2022 when no. 21 BYU took down no. 9 Baylor in a double overtime thriller. BYU kicker Jake Oldroyd had two opportunities to win that game with game-winning field goal attempts. Oldroyd missed the potential game-winner in regulation and sent the game to overtime. In the first overtime, Baylor missed a field goal and BYU had another chance to win. Instead, Olroyd missed the field goal again and the game extended into double overtime.
In double overtime, BYU scored a touchdown and got a fourth down stop with Baylor inside the BYU 10 yard-line. Jaren Hall led the Cougars with 261 passing yards. BYU's leading receiver in that game was Chase Roberts. Roberts, of course, is now BYU's leading wide receiver. That BYU-Baylor game in 2022 was a breakout game for Roberts. Puka Nacua was sidelined with an injury, and Roberts stepped in and caught 8 passes for 122 yards.
The last time these two teams met in Waco was in 2021. The Bears ran all over the Cougars in that game, finishing with 303 rushing yards and 534 yards of total offense. Baylor, who was led by now BYU quarterback Gerry Bohanon, would go on to win the Big 12 title and the Sugar Bowl later that year.
Uniform Info
When the Cougars take the field in Waco, they will be wearing all white uniforms with royal trim. The last time BYU wore this uniform combination was in 2023 in a road loss at West Virginia. That game against the Mountaineers was the first start for now BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff.