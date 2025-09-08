Kickoff Time, Broadcast Plans Unveiled for BYU at East Carolina
BYU is 2-0 heading into the first of its two bye weeks of the 2025 season. The Cougars will wrap up the 2025 non-conference slate with a road game at East Carolina. On Monday, the broadcast plans and kickoff times were unveiled for BYU-East Carolina.
The Cougars and the Pirates will kickoff at 7:30 PM Eastern Time and the game will be broadcast on ESPN2.
That kickoff time guarantees that BYU's first five games will be played in the evenings.
The Pirates are 1-1 and coming off a dominant 56-3 win over Campbell. The Pirates lost a close one to NC State in their season opener 24-17. The Pirates had the ball deep in NC State territory at the end of the game, but a failed fourth down conversion ended the game.
East Carolina will have a game this week against Coastal Carolina before hosting BYU in week four.
The Cougars will be looking to clean up some offensive miscues that surfaced against Stanford. BYU left a lot of points on the field in a 27-3 win. They were an offensive holding penalty and a false start penalty away, both of which came inside the five yard-line, from putting up 35 points against the Cardinal.
The headline of the BYU season thus far has been the defense. The Cougars have dominated both games and lead the nation in most major stat categories.
Other Week Four Kickoff Times
Below are the other Big 12 kickoff times and broadcast plans in the Big 12.
- Texas Tech @ Utah: FOX (10:00 AM Mountain Time)
- SMU @ TCU: ESPN OR ESPN2 (10:00 AM Mountain Time)
- UNC @ UCF: FOX (1:30 PM Mountain Time)
- WVU @ Kansas: FS1 (4:00PM Mountain Time)
- Wyoming @ Colorado: ESPN (8:15 PM Mountain Time)
- Arizona State @ Baylor: FOX (5:30 PM Mountain Time)
It appears that the Texas Tech-Utah game could have major Big 12 title implications. That game will get the Big Noon Kickoff on FOX.
Rivals SMU and TCU will be played in the same window of Utah-Texas Tech, except that game will be broadcast on either ESPN or ESPN2.
Arizona State-Baylor, another game that could have conference title implications, will get the primetime window on FOX.