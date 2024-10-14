No. 13 BYU Football Releases the Depth Chart for Oklahoma State
The Cougars are 6-0 and coming off a good win against Arizona. BYU has a short week to prepare for Oklahoma State on Friday night. On Monday, BYU unveiled the depth chart for Oklahoma State. There were a few changes to the depth chart for Oklahoma State compared to the depth chart for Arizona, primarily on defense. Below is the complete depth chart along with commentary.
Quarterback
- Jake Retzlaff
- Gerry Bohanon
No changes to the quarterback depth chart. Jake Retzlaff has done enough through six weeks to end any debate about a quarterback controversy.
Running Back
- LJ Martin OR Hinckley Ropati OR Miles Davis OR Sione Moa OR Enoch Nawahine OR Pokai Haunga
BYU still lists six starters at running back. LJ Martin and Hinckley Ropati will play the most until Sione Moa is healthy. It remains to be seen if Moa will take reps from Ropati once he's healthy.
Tight End
- Keanu Hill
- Mata'ava Ta'ase OR Ethan Erickson OR Ryner Swanson
No changes to the depth chart at tight end.
Wide Receiver
- Chase Roberts
- Parker Kingston
- Keelan Marion OR Jojo Phillips
- Darius Lassiter
- Cody Hagen
Kody Epps has been removed from the depth chart after suffering an injury against Baylor. Kalani Sitake said they hope to have Epps back for the Oklahoma State game originally, but he has not been added back to the depth chart. Tei Nacua has also been removed from the depth chart. He is expected to redshirt this season.
Offensive Line
Left Tackle
- Caleb Etienne
- Isaiah Jatta
Left Guard
- Weylin Lapuaho
- Bruce Mitchell
Center
- Sonny Makasini OR Bruce Mitchell
- Jake Eichorn
Right Guard
- Bruce Mitchell OR Sonny Makasini OR Austin Leausa
Bruce Mitchell got his first career start for BYU against Kansas State and also played against Baylor. He started at center against Arizona and played well.
Right Tackle
- Brayden Keim
- Austin Leausa
No changes to the depth chart at offensive line.
Defensive Line
Defensive Ends
- Tyler Batty
- Bodie Schoonover OR Viliami Po'uha
- Logan Lutui OR Isaiah Bagnah
- Ephraim Asiata
At defensive end, Viliami was promoted to the co-backup role. He played 18 snaps against Arizona and played well.
Defensive Tackles
- John Nelson
- Joshua Singh
- David Latu
- Blake Mangelson
- Luke Toomalatai John Taumoepeau
No changes to the depth chart at defensive tackle.
Linebacker
- Jack Kelly
- Ace Kaufusi
- Miles Hall
- Harrison Taggart
- Siale Esera OR Sione Moa
- Isaiah Glasker
- Aisea Moa OR Choe Bryant-Strother
Siale Esera was moved ahead of Sione Moa on the depth chart. Esera, who has been recovering from a season-ending injury he suffered in 2023, got some reps against Arizona. Aisea Moa was also moved ahead of Choe Bryant-Strother.
Secondary
Cornerback
- Jakob Robinson
- Evan Johnson
- Jayden Dunlap
- Marque Collins OR Mory Bamba
- Tre Alexander
No changes to the depth chart at cornerback.
Strong Safety
- Crew Wakley OR Raider Damuni OR Micah Harper
- Talan Alfrey OR Ethan Slade
Crew Wakley is now listed first on the depth chart at strong safety. Wakley has gotten the starting nod the last few weeks, and he was a star player against Baylor. Micah Harper has not played a lot.
Free Safety
- Tanner Wall
- Tommy Prassas OR Faletau Satuala
Nickel
- Jakob Robinson
- Jonathan Kabeya
- Ethan Slade
Jakob Robinson is now listed as the starting nickel ahead of Micah Harper. Harper has been removed from the depth chart at nickel.
Special Teams
Punter
- Sam Vander Haar
- Landon Rehkow
Placekicker
- Will Ferrin
- Matthias Dunn
Kick Return
- Parker Kingston OR Keelan Marion OR Chase Roberts
No changes to the depth chart at special teams.