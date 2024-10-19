No. 13 BYU Found a New Way to Win Against Oklahoma State
Through the first six games of the season, BYU found a winning formula that served them well: a stout defense that constantly created havoc, an opportunistic offense that didn't commit too many turnovers, and reliable special teams.
On Friday night, that formula went out the window. The BYU defense had its worst showing of the season - by a wide margin - and the offense committed three turnovers in the first half. The game against Oklahoma State felt similar to BYU's 2021 home loss against Boise State in which multiple turnovers doomed BYU and ended its unbeaten season after a 5-0 start. If BYU was going to stay unbeaten and improve to 7-0 against Oklahoma State, the Cougars needed to find a new way to win: dominant offense.
While the defense was struggling, allowing a season high 269 rushing yards, the Cougars leaned on the offense to go win the game. And the offense didn't have a large margin for error in the second half. With both teams dominating on the ground, the clock was running and possessions were at a premium. BYU's offense only got four possessions in the second half and they capitalized on all four of them:
- Drive 1: 7 plays, 69 yards, touchdown
- Drive 2: 4 plays, 44 yards, touchdown
- Drive 3: 11 plays, 52 yards, field goal
- Drive 4: 8 plays, 75 yards, touchdown
BYU scored six points per possession in the second half and gained 91% of available yards. It was BYU's best offensive half of the season and it came at a time when BYU needed it most.
The contrast between BYU's offense in the second half against Oklahoma State in 2024 compared to 2023 is jarring. In 2023, BYU's offense had seven possessions in the second half as the Cougars tried to hold onto a lead. The offense punted on the first six possessions of that second half before kicking a field goal on the final drive of regulation to send the game to overtime. That was 0.4 points per possession compared to 6.0 points per possession for BYU in 2024.
After a bad first half that included two ill-advised interceptions, BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff was great in the second half. He was 6/10 for 114 yards and 2 touchdowns. Retzlaff was clutch when BYU needed it most, including a key fourth down conversion on the final drive and the game-winning touchdown with 11 seconds remaining. Retzlaff was also effective with his legs, running for 81 yards on 9 carries.
Retzlaff has had two opportunities for game-winning or game-tying drives in his BYU career. Ironically, both have come against Oklahoma State and Retzlaff has delivered on both occasions.
In 2023, BYU trailed 24-27 with 53 seconds remaining. Retzlaff led BYU down the field 44 yards in 53 seconds to set up the game-tying field goal. In 2024, Retzlaff led BYU on a 75-yard touchdown drive in 62 seconds for the game-winning score.
Running back LJ Martin had his best game in a BYU uniform. Martin had 20 carries for 120 yards and 2 touchdowns. Oklahoma State simply had no answer for Martin. When Martin is healthy, BYU's offense is very dangerous. If not for two turnovers in Oklahoma State territory in the first half, BYU's offense would have had its best outing since 2022 or 2021.
The defense still created some havoc including two turnovers that were pivotal in the game, but BYU lost the turnover margin 3-2. You'd have to go back multiple years to find the last time BYU won a game with a negative turnover margin.
During magical seasons, you have to have magical moments. Not every game will go as anticipated - it happens to even the best teams in college football. The fact that BYU was able to pull out a win against Oklahoma State in a new way, speaks to this team's resilience.
There's still a lot of football to play and BYU's run defense needs to get better. But as of this writing, the easiest way to describe this 2024 BYU football team is special. To continue this special run, they will need to continue improving and finding new ways to win close games.
In his postgame press conference, BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff asked, "How can you not be romantic about this game?"
Considering the expectations for this BYU team before season started, how can you not be romantic about this team after a 7-0 start?