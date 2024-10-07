No. 14 BYU Football Releases the Depth Chart for Arizona
The Cougars are 5-0 and coming off a bye week as they prepare to host the Arizona Wildcats. BYU-Arizona will host the national FOX Big Noon Kickoff show and will kickoff at 2 PM Mountain Time. On Monday, BYU unveiled the depth chart for Arizona. There were a few important changes to the depth chart for Arizona compared to the depth chart for Baylor. Below is the complete depth chart along with commentary.
Quarterback
- Jake Retzlaff
- Gerry Bohanon
No changes to the quarterback depth chart. Jake Retzlaff has done enough through five weeks to end any debate about a quarterback controversy.
Running Back
- LJ Martin OR Hinckley Ropati OR Miles Davis OR Sione Moa OR Enoch Nawahine OR Pokai Haunga
Did BYU really list six starters at running back? Yes, yes they did. BYU has played all six running backs this season, so they have listed six starters at that position going into week seven.
Most notably, starter LJ Martin is back on the depth chart after being excluded from the depth chart for the Baylor game. Martin is expected back in the lineup for the Arizona game.
Hinckley Ropati is back from injury and will be available for Arizona. BYU needs more production from Ropati if he is going to keep his spot in the rotation.
Additionally, Sione Moa is expected to be available after suffering an injury in the Kansas State game.
Tight End
- Keanu Hill
- Mata'ava Ta'ase OR Ethan Erickson OR Ryner Swanson
No changes to the depth chart at tight end.
Wide Receiver
- Chase Roberts OR Jojo Phillips
- Keelan Marion
- Parker Kingston
- Darius Lassiter
- Cody Hagen
Kody Epps has been removed from the depth chart after suffering an injury against Baylor. Kalani Sitake says they hope to have Epps back for the Oklahoma State game. Tei Nacua has also been removed from the depth chart. He is expected to redshirt this season.
It's also worth noting that Keelan Marion has been named an outright starter at wide receiver. Previously, there were no outright starters listed.
Cody Hagen is a backup on the depth chart, so it looks like he will not redshirt in 2024.
Offensive Line
Left Tackle
- Caleb Etienne
- Isaiah Jatta
Left Guard
- Weylin Lapuaho
- Bruce Mitchell
Center
- Sonny Makasini OR Bruce Mitchell
- Jake Eichorn
Right Guard
- Bruce Mitchell OR Sonny Makasini OR Austin Leausa
Bruce Mitchell got his first career start for BYU against Kansas State and also played against Baylor. Either Mitchell or Makasini will start at center. Starting center Connor Pay will be out the next few games after suffering a fractured foot. He is hoping to make it back in time for the Utah game, he announced.
Right Tackle
- Brayden Keim
- Austin Leausa
No changes to the depth chart at offensive line.
Defensive Line
Defensive Ends
- Tyler Batty
- Bodie Schoonover
- Viliama Po'uha
- Logan Lutui OR Isaiah Bagnah
- Ephraim Asiata
No changes to the depth chart at defensive end.
Defensive Tackles
- John Nelson
- Joshua Singh
- David Latu
- Blake Mangelson
- Luke Toomalatai John Taumoepeau
No changes to the depth chart at defensive tackle.
Linebacker
- Jack Kelly
- Ace Kaufusi
- Miles Hall
- Harrison Taggart
- Sione Moa OR Siale Esera
- Isaiah Glasker
- Choe Bryant-Strother OR Aisea Moa
No changes to the depth chart at linebacker.
Secondary
Cornerback
- Jakob Robinson
- Evan Johnson
- Jayden Dunlap
- Marque Collins OR Mory Bamba
- Tre Alexander
No changes to the depth chart at cornerback.
Strong Safety
- Crew Wakley OR Micah Harper OR Raider Damuni
- Talan Alfrey OR Ethan Slade
Crew Wakley is now listed first on the depth chart at strong safety. Wakley has gotten the starting nod the last few weeks, and he was a star player against Baylor.
Free Safety
- Tanner Wall
- Tommy Prassas OR Faletau Satuala
Nickel
- Jakob Robinson
- Micah Harper
- Jonathan Kabeya
- Chika Ebunoha
Jakob Robinson is now listed as the starting nickel ahead of Micah Harper.
Special Teams
Punter
- Sam Vander Haar
- Landon Rehkow
Placekicker
- Will Ferrin
- Matthias Dunn
Kick Return
- Parker Kingston OR Keelan Marion OR Chase Roberts
No changes to the depth chart at special teams.