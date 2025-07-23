PFF College Football Show Picks the Under on BYU Football Win Total
The college football season is approaching and national analysts are weighing in on the BYU football program in 2025. BYU was a pretty much a consensus top 25 team in way-too-early preseason polls after the 2024 season. BYU was coming off an 11-2 season including a dominant win over Colorado in the Alamo Bowl.
Then, BYU's quarterback situation was upended when a civil lawsuit was filed against starting quarterback Jake Retzlaff alleging sexual assault. The lawsuit has since been dismissed. However, Retzlaff did admit to breaking the honor code in his official response to the original lawsuit. Retzlaff was suspended for a portion of the 2025 season for breaking the honor code, and instead of serving that suspension, he withdrew from BYU and transferred to Tulane.
Since Jake Retzlaff announced his plans to leave BYU, the national sentiment around the BYU football program has changed. Most analysts no longer consider BYU a Big 12 contender, and some analysts expect them to win less than seven games.
The PFF College Football Show recently previewed the 2025 BYU football season. PFF analysts Max Chadwick and Dalton Wasserman picked BYU to win less than 6.5 games in 2025. You can listen to their full preview here.
Both Chadwick and Wasserman pointed to the BYU quarterback situation as their reasoning for taking the under.
"This is tough one because the best part about BYU's team last year was their ability to play complementary football, " Wasserman said. "But when you have a quarterback question this big, they're walking into pretty much every game, almost every game on their Big 12 schedule, at least right this minute, with what looks like a disadvantage at quarterback...They have a really good number one receiver. They're a physical team with a solid run game, but all of a sudden you're talking about stacking the box and not knowing who your quarterback is week to week or going into the year...I'm gonna take the under."
"I'm also going under for for BYU," Chadwick said. "You just look at that roster right now. They have a lot of talented players on the roster, but there's a massive question mark at quarterback. And again, the fact it would be a huge question mark if Retzlaff graduated in January and they had, you know, basically 7 months or 8 months to figure out quarterback, but you have 2 months to figure this out. So I just have a huge question mark at quarterback right now. They could make a bowl game because they have so much talent on both sides of the ball still, but, we have a question at quarterback that is massive...I struggle to see them winning 7 or 8 games, honestly."