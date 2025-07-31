Players That Changed Their Weight the Most on the 2025 BYU Football Roster
BYU kicked off Fall Camp on Wednesday. With BYU's new and improved strength and conditioning program, players are able to prepare their bodies for the rigors of a college football season faster than ever before. In this article, we'll track the players that changed their weight the most since the 2024 season.
The defensive line, in particular, had a lot of players that added weight. Redshirt freshman Kinilau Fonohema added 30 pounds compared to his true freshman weight, the most on the team. Additionally, Texas defensive end transfer Tausili Akana came in listed at 235 pounds. Akana was listed at 209 pounds at Texas in 2023. Akana is competing for a starting spot at defensive end.
Players That Added Weight
Here are the 35 players that added five pounds or more compared to 2024.
- Kinilau Fonohema up +30 lbs. vs 2024
- Charles Miska up +15 lbs. vs 2024
- John Taumoepeau up +15 lbs. vs 2024
- Trevin Ostler up +15 lbs. vs 2024
- Kaden Chidester up +15 lbs. vs 2024
- Jake Griffin up +14 lbs. vs 2024
- Faletau Satuala up +10 lbs. vs 2024
- Viliami Po'uha up +10 lbs. vs 2024
- Bodie Schoonover up +10 lbs. vs 2024
- Orion Maile-Kaufusi up +10 lbs. vs 2024
- Bruce Mitchell up +10 lbs. vs 2024
- Sione Hingano up +10 lbs. vs 2024
- Trevor Pay up +10 lbs. vs 2024
- Ace Kaufusi up +7 lbs. vs 2024
- Evan Johnson up +5 lbs. vs 2024
- Tei Nacua up +5 lbs. vs 2024
- Therrian Alexander III up +5 lbs. vs 2024
- Raider Damuni up +5 lbs. vs 2024
- McCae Hillstead up +5 lbs. vs 2024
- Logan Lutui up +5 lbs. vs 2024
- Isaiah Glasker up +5 lbs. vs 2024
- Pokaiaua Haunga up +5 lbs. vs 2024
- Tommy Prassas up +5 lbs. vs 2024
- Matthias Leach up +5 lbs. vs 2024
- Tanner Wall up +5 lbs. vs 2024
- Jayden Dunlap up +5 lbs. vs 2024
- Choé Bryant-Strother up +5 lbs. vs 2024
- Maika Kaufusi up +5 lbs. vs 2024
- Jarinn Kalama up +5 lbs. vs 2024
- Lucky Finau up +5 lbs. vs 2024
- Ikinasio Tupou up +5 lbs. vs 2024
- Noah Moeaki up +5 lbs. vs 2024
- Anthony Olsen up +5 lbs. vs 2024
- Ethan Erickson up +5 lbs. vs 2024
- Dominique McKenzie up +5 lbs. vs 2024
Players That Dropped Weight
There were a few players that dropped some weight. Most notably, BYU starting running back LJ Martin came in five pounds lighter.
- Sani Tuala down -10 lbs. vs 2024
- Mory Bamba down -5 lbs. vs 2024
- LJ Martin down -5 lbs. vs 2024
- Treyson Bourguet down -5 lbs. vs 2024
- Jovesa Damuni down -5 lbs. vs 2024
- Siale Esera down -5 lbs. vs 2024
- Isaiah Jatta down -5 lbs. vs 2024