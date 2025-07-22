Ranking Single Season Tackle Leaders for BYU Football Since 2000
As the 2025 BYU football season approaches, we're looking back at the last 25 seasons of BYU football. Today, we're ranking the single-season tackle leaders since 2000. BYU has had a single player reach 100 tackles or more in 12 of the last 25 seasons. Uani Unga holds the highest single-season mark since 2000 with 143.
- 2013 Uani 'Unga (143)
- 2018 Sione Takitaki (118)
- 2003 Aaron Francisco (116)
- 2007 Kelly Poppinga* (113)
- 2008 Matt Bauman (108)
- 2006 Cameron Jensen (107)
- 2002 Paul Walkenhorst (107)
- 2000 Justin Ena (107)
- 2004 Cameron Jensen (103)
- 2021 Ben Bywater (102)
- 2012 Brandon Ogletree (102)
- 2001 Justin Ena (101)
- 2022 Ben Bywater (98)
- 2023 Max Tooley (92)
- 2017 Fred Warner (87)
- 2016 Fred Warner (86)
- 2010 Andrew Rich (85)
- 2009 Andrew Rich (85)
- 2005 Cameron Jensen (84)
- 2020 Isaiah Kaufusi (83)
- 2019 Kavika Fonua (83)
- 2015 Michael Wadsworth (79)
- 2014 Skye PoVey (78)
- 2011 Brandon Ogletree (78)
- 2024 Isaiah Glasker (70)
Published