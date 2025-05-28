Ranking the 10 Most Impactful Transfers for BYU Football in 2025
The BYU football program brought in one of the smallest transfer classes in the Big 12. While the quantity was low, the impact on the field could still be high. Today, we're ranking the 10 transfers we believe will have the biggest impact on the 2025 BYU football season.
Author note: we're not considering Hunter Clegg a transfer since he was never in the transfer portal.
10. Keayen Nead - TE
BYU identified the tight end unit as a position of need after Spring camp. The Cougars hosted two tight ends for visits earlier this week and picked up commitments from both in Keayen Nead and Ethan Wood.
Nead, who entered the portal from New Mexico, transferred to New Mexico from Weber State during the December transfer window.
Nead is an experienced blocking tight end. Historically, BYU has liked to use multiple tight ends and the Cougars were thin at that position coming out of Spring camp. We believe Nead could play the blocking specialist role that players like Mata'ava Ta'ase and Ray Paulo filled in 2024.
9. Anisi Purcell - DL
Anisi Purcell didn't get the same fanfare of some of the other transfers when he committed to BYU, but we expect him to contribute in the defensive line rotation. Purcell spent the first years of his career at SUU as a defensive end. He was productive at that position, but he came to BYU to play defensive tackle. He is already up to 300 pounds and he made an impact in Spring camp. While we don't expect him to start, we do expect him to contribute right away.
8. Bear Bachmeier - QB
When Bear Bachmeier signed with BYU a few weeks ago, he looked like the potential quarterback of the future. However, it was assumed that Bachmeier would compete for the starting job in 2026 after Jake Retzlaff graduated. Then Jake Retzlaff was sued for alleged sexual assault last week, and suddenly there's a real possibility that Bachmeier could contribute way more in 2025 than initially anticipated.
If Bachmeier becomes the starting quarterback in 2025, he would immediately become the most impactful transfer addition in the 2025 cycle.
7. Tiger Bachmeier - WR
Tiger Bachmeier comes to BYU after two years as a starter at Stanford. Bachmeier had a fantastic true freshman season in 2023 before his production dropped off in 2024. If Bachmeier returns to his true freshman form, he could be one of the most impactful players on this list. We expect him to contribute right away for the BYU offense.
6. Tausili Akana - DE
Tausili Akana is one of many defensive ends competing for a starting spot. The former four-star recruit struggled to put weight on while at Texas, but he's added some solid muscle in just a few months in Provo. During Spring camp, he was listed at 235 pounds.
Whether he earns the starting spot or not, we expect him to contribute in 2025. BYU needs more pass rushers and that is Akana's primary strength.
5. Kyle Sfarcioc - OL
One of the least-heralded transfers could make a big impact at BYU. Kyle Sfarcioc was a multi-year starter at SUU before transferring to BYU for his senior season. Sfarcioc was running with the first-team offense during Spring camp.
4. Andrew Gentry - OL
We expect Michigan transfer Andrew Gentry to win the starting right tackle spot. Gentry was recovering from a foot injury during Spring camp, but he is epxected to be fully healthy for Fall camp. Gentry graded out really well as a starter at Michigan before an injury ended his season.
3. Justin Kirkland - DL
Oklahoma State transfer Justin Kirkland was projected to start for the Cowboys. He will transfer to BYU to play back in his home state for his final season of eligibility. Kirkland is huge, listed at 345 pounds. We project him to start alongside Utah transfer Keanu Tanuvasa. Kirkland will be able to plug running lanes while BYU star linebackers Jack Kelly and Isaiah Glasker make plays.
2. Carsen Ryan - TE
One of the biggest standouts from Spring camp, Carsen Ryan is the projected starter at tight end. He was a favorite target of Jake Retzlaff in the Spring. We expect Ryan to have the biggest impact of any BYU tight end since Isaac Rex in 2020.
1. Keanu Tanuvasa - DL
Not only will Keanu Tanuvasa start for BYU, he will be one of the leaders of the defense as well. Tanuvasa will be the best defensive tackle to play for BYU since Khyiris Tonga was a four-year starter for the Cougars. Tanuvasa has the potential for a breakout season alongside Justin Kirkland. With Kirkland alongside him to eat up blocks and potential edge rushers like Tausili Akana, Viliami Po'uha, Hunter Clegg, and Logan Lutui, we expect Tanuvasa to thrive.