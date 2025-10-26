The 10 Highest-Graded Players from BYU's Win Over Iowa State
BYU continues to find ways to win football games. On Saturday, the Cougars put the game in the hands of true freshman quarterback Bear Bachmeier, and he delivered. Down star running back LJ Martin, Bachmeier and BYU went on a 31-3 run that was capped off by a Faletau Satuala pick-six. Here are the 10 highest-graded players from the game according to Pro Football Focus (minimum 10 snaps played).
1. Logan Lutui - 85.7
BYU defensive end Logan Lutui made his mark in this game when he dropped back in coverage. Yes, you read that right. BYU's highest-graded coverage defender was Logan Lutui. Lutui intercepted Rocco Becht in the first half and completely changed the momentum of the game. Before that play, Iowa State was knocking on the door of a 24-7 lead.
Lutui nearly intercepted Becht later in the game and he was credited with a PBU. He also had a pair of quarterback hurries and a stop.
2. Bear Bachmeier - 81.7
Bear Bachmeier was brilliant against the Cyclones. Bachmeier threw for over 300 yards and it could have been much more - his arm wasn't really needed in the last 10 minutes of the game. That was the first time Iowa State had allowed a 300-yard passer in 21 games.
Iowa State's defense has its flaws this season, but they simply don't allow quarterbacks to throw for 300 yards. Except Bear Bachmeier of course.
We could dedicate an entire article to the numbers that Bachmeier put together, but here's a few bullet points:
- Bachmeier punished Iowa State when they blitzed: he was 10/15 for 150 yards and a touchdown. Both of his big-time throws came when the Cyclones dialed up blitzes. This is an area where BYU has clearly upgraded at quarterback compared to last season: Bachmeier is much, much better at dealing with blitzes.
- Bear Bachmeier has relied on play action this season to throw effectively. That wasn't the case against Iowa State. Bachmeier had a 86.3 grade on straight dropback passes.
- Bachmeier had a nearly perfect grade of 96.0 on passes 20+ yards downfield. He was 5/6 for 130 yards and two touchdowns.
3. Evan Johnson - 78.7
BYU cornerback Evan Johnson ended the game with an interception and he was active throughout the afternoon. He had a pass breakup and he had three defensive stops. Johnson has been excellent at tackling in the open field when quarterbacks throw to the flats.
4. Parker Kingston - 74.1
Parker Kingston has been a revelation for this BYU offense. Kingston got off to a slow start to the season as he battled an injury that kept him out of Fall Camp. Ever since he got healthy after the first bye week, Kingston has been electric.
He had a career high 133 receiving yards and he had a pair of touchdowns, including the best contest catch of the season for BYU. Kingston has been consistently open in every game and he has been great after the catch. 30 of his 133 receiving yards came after the catch against Iowa State.
5. Viliami Po'uha - 72.1
BYU sophomore defensive end Viliami Po'uha had his first career sack against Iowa State and it came in a really important moment. Iowa State had pushed BYU's defense around in the first half. On the first defensive play of the second half, Po'uha came flying into the backfield and sacked Rocco Becht. That forced Iowa State's first punt of the day, and it set the tone for the second half.
Po'uha was credited with another quarterback hurry and he had a defensive stop.
6. John Taumoepeau - 68.7
BYU defensive tackle John Taumoepeau made his mark in this game, particularly in the second half. When BYU started to slow down the Iowa State rushing attack, it was John Taumoepeau that was plugging up the middle of the field. He was credited with three defensive stops.
7. Nusi Taumoepeau - 68.4
Remember the name Nusi Taumoepeau. The true freshman defensive end has played in every game since he got healthy in time for the Arizona game. He hasn't done much in terms of the box score just yet, but you can see his potential. Taumoepeau contained Rocco Becht on a third down scramble to force a punt, and he came close on a few pass rush reps as well. Taumoepeau's ceiling might be higher than any defensive end in a room full of young, talented defensive ends.
8. Austin Leausa - 67.3
BYU's offensive line really played well in this game, particularly in pass pro. Austin Leausa had the best run-blocking grade among the offensive lineman and he graded out with an 81.1 pass-blocking grade.
9. Chase Roberts - 66.7
Chase Roberts made some really critical plays in this game. None were more important than his fourth down conversion to sustain a touchdown drive in the second half. Roberts brought in the catch while an Iowa State defender nearly ripped his helmet off. He was given the catch plus the facemask penalty. He finished with 128 receiving yards and 52 of his yards came after the catch.
10. Bodie Schoonover - 65.2
Bodie Schoonover finally broke through and got his first career sack. The junior defensive end picked a great time for his first career sack, and then he got his second career sack just moments later. The BYU defensive ends took over the game in the fourth quarter and Schoonover was a big part of that.