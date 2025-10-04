The 10 Highest-Graded Players from BYU's Win Over WVU
On Saturday night, BYU cruised to a 38-24 win over West Virginia. For the second time in as many seasons, BYU is 5-0. Here were the 10 highest-graded players (minimum 10 snaps played) according to Pro Football Focus.
1. John Taumoepeau - 84.0
Defensive tackle John Taumoepeau has been perhaps the most underrated player on BYU's roster this season. Taumoepeau was a force in the middle of BYU's defense against the Mountaineers. Taumoepeau had the highest run defense grade by a wide margin: 88.3. He was credited with four "stops". A "stop" is defined as a "tackle that constitutes a 'failure' for the offense."
2. Tanner Wall - 82.2
Tanner Wall had the highest coverage grade against the Mountaineers. Wall had a wild interception off a tipped pass to give BYU the football deep in WVU territory. He also had the best tackle grade on a night where BYU missed a few more tackles than normal due to slippery conditions.
3. Bodie Schoonover - 79.5
Bodie Schoonover finished with three stops against WVU. His physicality at the line of scrimmage really stood out.
4. Chase Roberts - 76.7
Chase Roberts had a career high 161 receiving yards on 4 catches against WVU. Roberts was great in contested situations starting with the very first offensive play of the game. He was even better after the catch. 89 of Roberts' 161 yards came after the catch. Almost all of that came on an 85-yard catch-and-run that started deep in BYU territory and ended inside the WVU five.
5. Faletau Satuala - 75.9
True sophomore Faletau Satuala has been a mainstay on these lists. Satuala had a team-high five stops on Friday night. He also did not allow a reception in 14 coverage snaps and he was targeted only one time.
6. Bruce Mitchell - 74.4
Center Bruce Mitchell was BYU's highest-graded offensive lineman. BYU's offensive line deserves a lot of credit for the way they protected Bear Bachmeier. WVU came into this game getting pressure on 42.5% of passing dropbacks, a top-10 rate in the country.
BYU allowed pressure just four pressures for a pressure rate of 13.3%. They also allowed only one QB hit and no sacks.
7. Isaiah Glasker - 74.0
BYU star linebacker Isaiah Glasker left the game early with an injury. Kalani Sitake provided an update on his injury status after the game. In limited snaps, Glasker had a pair of quarterback pressures and a pair of stops.
8. Therrian Alexander III - 73.6
BYU true sophomore cornerback Therrian Alexander III had his first career interception against the Mountaineers and he nearly returned it for six. Alexander III was targeted twice and allowed no receptions.
Alexander III is going to play a critical role in the upcoming weeks when BYU plays against some great quarterbacks. He is going to be targeted often as teams avoid throwing to Evan Johnson.
9. Parker Kingston - 70.6
Parker Kingston didn't look like himself in the first two games. He had missed most of Fall Camp due to injury. He has been great since the bye week. Kingston had a career high 111 receiving yards on 4 receptions and a touchdown. He also added a rushing touchdown that was setup by Tre Alexander's interception. 79 of Kingston's yards came after the catch.
10. Miles Hall - 70.6
Miles Hall came into the game after Isaiah Glasker and Jack Kelly left with injuries. Hall played well, finishing with two stops in just 18 snaps. He had five total tackles as well.
11. Max Alford - 70.6
Like Miles Hall, Max Alford came into the game after Glasker and Kelly left with injuries. Alford had two stops in just 14 snaps. He played a big role in BYU's goal-line stand in the fourth quarter.