The Bye Week Comes at the Perfect Time for a Banged Up BYU Football Team
On Saturday, no. 22 BYU football improved to 5-0 with a road win over the Baylor Bears. Through four games, BYU had been a relatively healthy team. In game five against Baylor, the injuries started to pile up.
BYU has a bye this week before they prepare to host Arizona on October 12th, and it comes at a really good time for BYU.
Injuries on Offense
Against Baylor, starting offensive linemen Connor Pay and Weylin Lapuaho left the game due to injury. BYU's run game wasn't quite the same after those two left the game.
Wide receiver Kody Epps also left the game due to injury and did not return.
At running back, BYU primarily turned to Enoch Nawahine and Pokaiaua Haunga. Sione Moa, who had a breakout game against Kansas State, did not play. Neither did Hinckley Ropati nor LJ Martin. BYU is expected to get Martin back after the bye week.
Injuries on Defense
On defense, the injuries started to pile up as well. BYU cornerback Evan Johnson didn't go after suffering an injury against Kansas State.
Linebacker Choe Bryant-Strother didn't play either. Multiple linebackers left the game due to injury. Harrison Taggart left the game and did not return. Isaiah Glasker left the game due to injury as well.
BYU is firmly in the Big 12 championship race. Getting a few players back for what could be a ranked matchup against Arizona will be critical. Getting LJ Martin back, in particular, would be a major boost to BYU's rushing attack. Martin is BYU's best back by a comfortable margin.