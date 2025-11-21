The Six Games that Impact BYU the Most This Weekend
We're approaching the end of the college football season and BYU still controls its own destiny to the Big 12 championship. BYU could even secure a spot in the Big 12 title game this week if a few thing go BYU's way. That's the good news. The bad news is the Cougars aren't getting a fair shake with the College Football Playoff committee.
On Tuesday night, BYU came in at no. 11 in the College Football Playoff rankings. Despite a 9-1 record, the Cougars will need some help to have a chance to make the field as an at-large team. It goes without saying that BYU needs to take care of business against Cincinnati. A loss to the Bearcats would derail any playoff hopes, and it would seriously threaten BYU's chances to make it to Arlington.
In this article, we will break down the college football games that impact BYU the most this weekend.
Around the Big 12
1. ASU at Colorado
If BYU is going to secure a spot in the Big 12 title game this weekend, the Cougars obviously need to take care of business against Cincinnati. Next, they would need Colorado to beat Arizona State. There are two ways BYU could earn a spot in the championship game this weekend, and an ASU loss is required in both scenarios.
2. TCU at Houston
Another game that could impact BYU's chances to earn a title spot. TCU beating Houston would help BYU in more ways than one in the Big 12 title race.
3. Kansas State at Utah
In a somewhat ironic turn of events, BYU's archrival Utah could clinch the Cougars' spot in the title game with a win over Kansas State. If BYU beats Cincinnati and ASU loses to Colorado, a Utah win over Kansas State would secure BYU's spot.
In the Playoff Hunt
BYU needs some November chaos to disrupt the College Football Playoff rankings. There are two games that impact BYU the most this weekend: USC-Oregon and Oklahoma-Missouri. There are more games that could help BYU, but it's very unrealistic to expect teams like Notre Dame to lose to Syracuse or Alabama to lose to East Illinois. Those two teams are favored by five touchdowns or more.
1. No. 22 Missouri at No. 8 Oklahoma
Besides the BYU-Cincinnati game, this is the most important game of the weekend for the Cougars. A Missouri upset over Oklahoma could catapult BYU into the playoff picture. Fortunately for BYU, Missouri could get its quarterback back this week.
2. No. 15 USC at no. 7 Oregon
An Oregon loss could knock the Ducks below BYU in the rankings. It's not guaranteed, but the committee already ranked BYU ahead of Oregon earlier this year. The Ducks lack any quality wins which gives BYU an obvious resume advantage.
However, things could still get complicated is if USC beats Oregon. It's not a guarantee that Oregon would fall below BYU in the rankings, and the Trojans would become a threat to leapfrog the Cougars. Still, it is probably in BYU's best interest for USC to beat Oregon to at least give BYU a chance to move up that one critical spot.
3. Kentucky at No. 14 Vanderbilt
A two-loss SEC team is always a threat to a one-loss Big 12 team. Vanderbilt is still hanging around the top 15, and they have a chance to notch a top 25 win against Tennessee next week. It would benefit BYU if Vanderbilt lost.