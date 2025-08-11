Three Objectives for BYU Football in Week Three of Fall Camp
The BYU football program is entering the third week of Fall Camp. With two weeks down and only one full week to go before BYU transitions from camp to game prep, week three of Fall Camp will be really important. Here are three objectives for BYU in week three.
1. It's Time to Pick a Quarterback
BYU has had a true three-way quarterback battle on its hands. In the first two weeks, BYU split reps evenly between Treyson Bourguet, Bear Bachmeier, and McCae Hillstead. While it's true that all three deserved a shot to win the job, it's also true that the three-man race needs to be trimmed down at the start of this week. The longer the reps are divided, the longer the growing pains will be in September for the new quarterback.
BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick said as much after the scrimmage on Saturday.
"The reps were evenly divided," Roderick said of Saturday's scrimmage. "I need to watch the tape, but what I will say is it's not going to be keeping equal reps forever. There's going to be a point pretty soon - I'm not ready to say exactly when - but there's going to be a time pretty soon where we're going to have to start establishing a pecking order and getting somebody more reps with the ones and twos, and maybe somebody's going to get a little bit less."
At minimum, BYU needs to trim the race from three to two at the start of this week. By the end of the week, BYU needs to establish a pecking order. That doesn't mean BYU needs to name a starter by the end of the week, but they do need to start giving one quarterback more reps than the others. Saturday's scrimmage, combined with the first two weeks of camp, gave the BYU coaching staff enough data to trim down the quarterback battle.
That is by far the most critical objective for BYU in week three.
2. Help The Offense Close the Gap on the Defense
It's not a secret that the defense won the day on Saturday - all three coaches said as much in their comments to the media. The defense is further ahead of the offense at this point in camp.
That doesn't mean it's time to panic about the offense, but it does mean the offense needs to start to close the gap on the defense in week three.
The first step will be giving one or two quarterbacks more reps. As Jay Hill said after the scrimmage, the offense has the burden of execution. More reps with one or two quarterbacks should help the offense execute at a higher level.
Week three is important for the offense - they need to establish some confidence against a stout BYU defense.
3. Get Hinckley Ropati Back on the Roster
BYU will be without running back Pokaiaua Haunga for the 2025 season. With Haunga on the roster, BYU is a little thin at running back behind LJ Martin and Sione Moa. The solution to the problem is already in the building, waiting for the green light from the NCAA: Hinckley Ropati. Ropati has appealed to the NCAA for another year of eligibility. He is still waiting for a response from the NCAA.
While objective number three is out of BYU's control, it's still one of the most important storylines of week three.