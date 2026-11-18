When BYU fans watched no. 12 Texas Tech and no. 13 Wake Forest crush their opponents on Saturday, some were concerned that those two teams could leapfrog the Cougars and push them out of the rankings.

Here are BYU On SI, we pointed out that the committee's track record, if they stuck to it, would keep the Cougars at 10. On Tuesday, the new rankings were released and BYU held strong at no. 10. Here's what BYU's latest ranking means for its playoff hopes with two weeks left in the regular season.

The Resumes Today Are Mostly What They Will Be Before Championship Saturday

At this point, we believe it's a three-team race competing for the last two spots in the playoff: BYU, Wake Forest, and Texas Tech. Another spot could open up if a team like Tennessee loses to LSU on Saturday, but for now, there are three teams for two spots.

Tuesday's ranking was perhaps the most important ranking of all. Why? The Oklahoma State game for Texas Tech and the SMU game for Wake Forest were their final chances to secure signature wins this season. Tech has Baylor and TCU on their remaining schedule, two teams that BYU has already beaten. Wake Forest has Georgia Tech and Duke left on the schedule.

So even though those two secured big wins in convincing fashion, BYU managed to stay at no. 10 by controlling a bowl-bound Baylor team. The committee was clearly impressed by Arizona as well, a team that BYU beat earlier this season. The Wildcats moved into the top 20 after a close loss to no. 2 Utah. That's really important for BYU's resume. If BYU's resume is good enough to be ahead of the other two now, it will by the end of the season as well as long as BYU continues to look like a playoff team.

BYU doesn't control its own destiny (more on that in a moment), but it's in a better position going into week 12 than it's ever been to make the College Football Playoff.

CFP selection committee chair Hunter Yuracheck was asked about BYU being ranked ahead of Wake Forest, and Yuracheck's comments bode well for BYU's chances to stay ahead of Wake Forest if it wins out.

"I think the biggest difference between those two teams is BYU's win over Notre Dame. Wake Forest doesn't have the same type of win on their resume right now. That's going to be the separation between these teams."

CFP selection committee chair Hunter Yurachek tonight, asked about the ranking of BYU at 10 and Wake Forest at 11: “I think the biggest difference between those two teams is BYU's win over Notre Dame. Wake Forest doesn't have the same type of win on their résumé right now. That's… — Greg Wrubell (@gregwrubell) November 18, 2026

BYU Doesn't Not Control Its Destiny

Of the three teams competing for two spots, BYU is the only one that doesn't control its destiny. If Tech wins out, it will make the Big 12 title game. A Big 12 championship win would earn an automatic bid to the playoffs. Wake Forest is in the same situation in the ACC.

If the season today, BYU would need either Texas Tech or Wake Forest to lose in the championship game to secure a spot. If a team ranked right ahead of BYU doesn't lose to open up another spot, the Cougars will be sweating out their playoff position on championship Sunday whether they are playing or not.

Speaking of chances to move up, the best chance to move up likely comes this weekend when no. 8 Tennessee hosts LSU. Tennessee is a home underdog against the Tigers. If Tennessee loses, it could open the door for three Big 12 teams in the playoff.

Style Points Officially Matter From Hear on Out

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

At risk of stating the obvious, BYU's ranking is a signal that the committee values BYU's resume over the resumes of Wake Forest and Texas Tech even with two losses. As we pointed out earlier, if that is true today, it will be true at the end of the regular season. If anything, the committee doubled down on their belief in BYU's resume. There aren't really opportunities for Tech or Wake Forest to add to their resumes in a meaningful way before championship Saturday.

Do you know what that means? Style points is the only thing that matters from here on out. The only thing that could drop BYU in the rankings, besides losing of course, is struggling against inferior opponents. That doesn't mean winning 42-7, either. It means controlling the game and looking like a playoff team.

That's exactly what BYU did against Baylor. From start to finish, BYU was in firm control of that game. If BYU puts two more performances like that together, it will be hard for the committee to push BYU out of the playoff at this point.

If there has ever been a time for style points, it's right now. Fortunately for BYU, the Cougars looked like a team that could be peaking at the right time when LJ Martin returned to the lineup. Martin will be back in the lineup against Kansas after not playing in the second half of the Baylor game.

Are there other threats besides Texas Tech and Wake Forest?

Outside of the top 12, top 25 teams were dropping like flies. That created a lot of volatility in the rankings for the teams ranked 14-25.

Two notable names - Oregon and Ohio State - surged up the rankings to 13th and 14th, respectively. Are the Ducks and the Buckeyes a threat to leapfrog BYU? We don't believe they are, at least not right now. Both teams have three losses, and Oregon lost to a Big 12 team in Oklahoma State and they had a head-scratching loss to Illinois. Ohio State has not looked good since Julian Sayin got hurt, and they were blown out by Oregon.

That, combined with light schedules down the stretch for both teams, won't give them a signature win to surge up the rankings. To be clear, it's dangerous to compete against two television darlings for one of the final spots in the playoff. But for now, BYU has a better record and a better win than either of those two teams.

And for the record, BYU should send Oklahoma State flowers if Oregon finishes 9-3 and BYU makes the playoff.

So You're Saying There's (Still) a Chance?

Last week, we pointed out that if the season ended and BYU finished 10th in the rankings, the Cougars would be a win over Miami away from playing Utah in the quarterfinals. The likely desination? The Row Bowl.

The top four teams get a first round bye and they get to choose their destination in the order they are ranked. No. 1 Georgia would likely choose the Peach Bowl since it would be played in their home state. No. 2 Utah would either choose the Fiesta Bowl or the Rose Bowl. Since the travel is approximately the same, why not choose the most iconic bowl in the sport?

While it's unlikely, there is a still a chance that BYU could take on Utah in the Rose Bowl.

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