BYU Adds Three Commitments in Three Days

It's been a busy month for the BYU football program. Since June 1, the coaching staff has hosted over 100 unofficial visitors on campus. On Thursday, BYU hosted its annual media day. Meanwhile, BYU has received multiple verbal commitments from prospects ranging from the class of 2021 to the class of 2024. We've talked about most of them: Brooks Jones, Braxton Fely, Cooper Ross, and Dallin Johnson. Here are three more players that committed to the Cougars this week.

1. Cade Parrish - Class of 2021

BYU has been searching for a late addition at offensive tackle for the last few months. They found exactly what they were looking for in Snow College offensive lineman Cade Parrish. Parrish held competing offers from the likes of Arizona, Oklahoma State, Buffalo, Hawaii, and Liberty before committing to the Cougars. Parrish was originally committed to Arizona, but he decommitted from the Wildcats in October and re-opened his recruitment

Parrish will immediately bolster the depth at offensive tackle when he joins the program in time for this season. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.

2. Kaden Chidester - Class of 2022

Chidester is a basketball player out of Richfield who received a scholarship offer to play football at BYU. Chidester's size could allow him to play a few different positions at BYU. He is listed at 6-8 and he has a lot of upside.

3. Spencer Ferguson - Class of 2021

Spencer Ferguson is a running back out of Davis High School who will join the program as a PWO after his mission. Ferguson ran for nearly 1,700 yards as a senior, you can check out a few of his highlights below.

You probably noticed that our site looks a little different. It is currently under construction and the commenting capability is turned off. While we work on some exciting updates to improve your experience, you can ask us questions through one of our social media channels:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI