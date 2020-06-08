BYU Football Breakout Players for 2020: No. 3 - Zach Wilson
Casey Lundquist
It's time to countdown the top 10 BYU football players that are primed for a breakout season in 2020. Obviously, we're going to assume that football happens this fall. Before we get started, it's important to define what a breakout season means. For the purposes of this series, a breakout season means a player takes on a much bigger role than the prior season. That could be from role player to starter or starter to playmaker. Let's get started!
Honorable Mentions
- Keenan Ellis, Ben Bywater, D'Angelo Mandell, Dax Milne, Alema Pilimai
No. 10 - Gunner Romney
No. 9 - Seleti Fevaleaki
No. 8 - Keenan Pili
No. 7 - Keanu Hill
No. 6 - Blake Freeland
No. 5 - Chaz Ah You
No. 4 - Uriah Leiataua
No. 3 - Zach Wilson
Zach Wilson needs to win the starting QB job before he can have a breakout Junior season. However, I expect him to win it during fall camp. Wilson showed strengths and weaknesses during his Junior campaign; for a full review of Wilson's performance in 2019, you can read this piece that I put together last week.
With an additional year of experience and a healthy off season, I expect Wilson to take a big step forward in 2020. Throwing for more than 3,500 yards is a realistic goal if he stays healthy. The true barometer of Wilson's success will be whether he's able to take big steps forward in terms of protecting the football. Wilson simply threw too many costly interceptions in 2019.
