CougsDaily
Top Stories
News

BYU Football Breakout Players for 2020: No. 3 - Zach Wilson

Casey Lundquist

It's time to countdown the top 10 BYU football players that are primed for a breakout season in 2020. Obviously, we're going to assume that football happens this fall. Before we get started, it's important to define what a breakout season means. For the purposes of this series, a breakout season means a player takes on a much bigger role than the prior season. That could be from role player to starter or starter to playmaker. Let's get started!

Honorable Mentions

  • Keenan Ellis, Ben Bywater, D'Angelo Mandell, Dax Milne, Alema Pilimai

No. 10 - Gunner Romney

Gunner Romney BYU Football

No. 9 - Seleti Fevaleaki

Seleti Fevaleaki
BYU Athletics

No. 8 - Keenan Pili

Keenan Pili BYU Football Boise State Football

No. 7 - Keanu Hill

Keanu Hill stretches for the goal line against Idaho State.

No. 6 - Blake Freeland

USATSI_13734331_168390393_lowres

No. 5 - Chaz Ah You

Chaz Ah You

No. 4 - Uriah Leiataua

Uriah Leiataua

No. 3 - Zach Wilson

Zach Wilson BYU Cougars Football

Zach Wilson needs to win the starting QB job before he can have a breakout Junior season. However, I expect him to win it during fall camp. Wilson showed strengths and weaknesses during his Junior campaign; for a full review of Wilson's performance in 2019, you can read this piece that I put together last week.

With an additional year of experience and a healthy off season, I expect Wilson to take a big step forward in 2020. Throwing for more than 3,500 yards is a realistic goal if he stays healthy. The true barometer of Wilson's success will be whether he's able to take big steps forward in terms of protecting the football. Wilson simply threw too many costly interceptions in 2019.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

BYU Football: Weekly Recruiting Update 6/7/2019

Get the latest updates on the week in BYU Football recruiting.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

Counting Down NCAA Football Ratings for BYU Football Roster: 31-40

Without live sports it's time to get creative. Here are our projected "NCAA Football 21" ratings for BYU if the game was made in 2020.

Casey Lundquist

Three Things Caleb Lohner Would Bring to BYU Basketball

Caleb Lohner signed with Utah as part of the 2020 recruiting class. Reports surfaced yesterday that Lohner asked to be released from his NLI to play for BYU.

Casey Lundquist

by

ZooZoo95

Film Review of BYU Football Commit Raider Damuni

Raider Damuni has received offers from across the country - it's easy to see why after watching his film.

Casey Lundquist

A Look at BYU Football's Pipeline at Offensive Line

A look at the players who are set to join to join the program over the next few years

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

Petey Tuipulotu Will Play With Both Brothers for First Time at BYU

Petey Tuipulotu will be one of three Tuipulotu brothers on the 2020 roster.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football: The Case for Zach Wilson at Quarterback

BYU Football returns three Quarterbacks who have game experience. Here is the case for Zach Wilson to be the starting Quarterback.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football Signee Bruce Garrett Wants to Build a Career at BYU

Bruce Garrett is a BYU Football signee who will arrive in Provo in a few weeks

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football 2020 Schedule: A Brief History of 2020 Matchups

BYU will play some familiar and unfamiliar faces during the 2020 season. Catch the full history of match-ups with 2020 foes here.

Max Clark

BYU Football Signee Bruce Garrett on Adjusting to a New Offensive Scheme

Bruce Garrett is a BYU Football signee who will arrive in Provo in a few weeks.

Casey Lundquist