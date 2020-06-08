BYU Football Breakout Players for 2020: No. 3 - Zach Wilson

It's time to countdown the top 10 BYU football players that are primed for a breakout season in 2020. Obviously, we're going to assume that football happens this fall. Before we get started, it's important to define what a breakout season means. For the purposes of this series, a breakout season means a player takes on a much bigger role than the prior season. That could be from role player to starter or starter to playmaker. Let's get started!

Honorable Mentions

Keenan Ellis, Ben Bywater, D'Angelo Mandell, Dax Milne, Alema Pilimai

No. 10 - Gunner Romney

No. 9 - Seleti Fevaleaki

No. 8 - Keenan Pili

No. 7 - Keanu Hill

No. 6 - Blake Freeland

No. 5 - Chaz Ah You

No. 4 - Uriah Leiataua

No. 3 - Zach Wilson

Zach Wilson needs to win the starting QB job before he can have a breakout Junior season. However, I expect him to win it during fall camp. Wilson showed strengths and weaknesses during his Junior campaign; for a full review of Wilson's performance in 2019, you can read this piece that I put together last week.

With an additional year of experience and a healthy off season, I expect Wilson to take a big step forward in 2020. Throwing for more than 3,500 yards is a realistic goal if he stays healthy. The true barometer of Wilson's success will be whether he's able to take big steps forward in terms of protecting the football. Wilson simply threw too many costly interceptions in 2019.

