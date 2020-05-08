CougsDaily
Video: BYU WR/DB Miles Davis Nicknames and Position Updates

Casey Lundquist

This is the first part of an interview with 2020 BYU Football signee Miles Davis. Miles prepped at Las Vegas High School where he played Wide Receiver. On signing day, BYU announed him as a WR/DB. In this interview, we talk about his BYU recruitment and I ask him where he is slated to play this fall.

You can watch the first part of the Miles Davis interview by clicking here.

You can watch more interviews like this one by clicking on the links below:

When asked how he was received by BYU fans after committing to BYU: "It was awesome. After I posted on Twitter, it was amazing to read through the comments and see the nicknames they were giving me, it was awesome. One nickname they gave me was 'Smooth Jazz' because my name is Miles Davis...some pretty cool nicknames."

Miles said, "I don't really know, honestly [where he'll be asked to play this fall]...I told the coaches wherever they need me on the field. I'll even be the water boy...I'm just grateful for a free education."

While Miles position during fall camp remains to be seen, he hears most from Wide Receiver's coach Fesi Sitake. He also hears from Cornerback's coach Jernaro Gilford.

Miles bring raw skills that can benefit BYU on both sides of the ball in the future.

