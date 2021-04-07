BYU Football to Upgrade Video Boards, LED Ribbon Boards at Lavell Edwards Stadium

NU SKIN will fund new scoreboards, LED ribbon boards, and a new sound system.

On Wednesday morning, BYU Athletics Director Tom Holmoe announced that the video boards, LED ribbons, and sound system at Lavell Edwards Stadium will be upgraded for the 2021 BYU Football season. In addition, Holmoe announced that the updates will be funded entirely by NU SKIN. You can listen to Holmoe's full comments here:

According to Provo City, the new scoreboard on the south endzone will be 131'x48'. Below is an excerpt from the official proposal to Provo City:

" The proposal would replace the south end scoreboard with a new 131-foot by 48-foot electronic scoreboard, as well as make upgrades to the north end scoreboard and the ribbon sponsor signs adjacent to both scoreboards."

Photo courtesy of BYU athletics

Courtesy of BYU athletics

According to a report by Deseret News in 2012, the previous south endzone scoreboard was 51'x34'.

The new scoreboards will be ready for BYU's first home game in September against Utah. In March, BYU announced their plans to begin ticket sales in May. The Cougars will host three P5 teams and Boise State in 2021:

Utah - Saturday Sep. 11

BYU hosts rival Utah at home. BYU will have another chance to end the streak.

Arizona State - Saturday Sep. 18

BYU will face a third PAC-12 South opponent in as many weeks when they host Arizona State on September 18th.

USF - Saturday Sep. 25

BYU will play their third-straight home game against USF on September 25th.

Boise State - Saturday Oct. 9

BYU will try to win their third-straight game against Boise State next season. Boise State will also feature a new head coach - former head coach Bryan Harsin was hired by Auburn. Andy Avalos is the new head coach at Boise State.

Virginia - Saturday Oct. 30

Bronco Mendenhall returns to Lavell Edwards Stadium to take on his former team.

Idaho State - Saturday Nov. 6

After nine very difficult games to start the season, BYU will finally get a little breather against Idaho State.

You probably noticed that our site looks a little different. It is currently under construction and the commenting capability is turned off. While we work on some exciting updates to improve your experience, you can ask us questions through one of our social media channels:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI