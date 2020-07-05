BYU Football: Weekly Recruiting Update 7/5/2020

Welcome to the fourth edition of the weekly recruiting recap. Here at CougsDaily, we spend a lot of time covering recruiting. Recruiting is a wild game that changes by the day. This is the easiest and most accurate way to get a recap of BYU recruiting each week. Let's get started!

Offers

BYU extended two offers to Quarterbacks this week:

Liu Aumavae - 2022 QB

Nicholaus Iamaleava - 2023 QB

Both of these guys could end up being coveted recruits by the time they graduate high school. BYU is the first to offer Aumavae who's already hearing from a variety of P5 schools. Iamaleava has already received an offer from Washington State. Stay tuned for an interview with Aumavae that will go live later today.

Updates

Bentley Redden

I had a chance to catch up with Bentley Redden this week. For those that don't know, Redden is a TE/DE from California with offers from BYU, Tennessee, Arizona State, UNLV and Virginia among others. Redden will make his college decision before the football season.

If you've followed our coverage of Redden on Sports Illustrated, you will know that we have always seen BYU as the leader to land Redden. However, we noted that Arizona State, Tennessee and Virginia were capable of landing Redden if BYU took their foot off the gas. Here's the good news: BYU has done a great job recruiting Redden. Coach Roderick is Bentley's main recruiter and he's done everything he can to land Redden. Bentley tells me he's hearing from BYU, UNLV, and New Mexico the most right now. In talking to people close to Redden, I would be very surprised if he didn't end up at BYU - I expect Redden to wear the white and blue.

Jovesa Damuni

Jovesa Damuni is an athlete from Cache Valley with offers from Utah State and BYU. Damuni is the cousin of current BYU commit, Raider Damuni. I caught up with Jovesa this week. He tells me that both the Aggies and the Cougars are "pretty even in the running." He is also hearing from Nevada and New Mexico.

