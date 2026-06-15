BYU Flips Fresno State Commit Demichael Burks

On Monday, BYU flipped Fresno State commit Demichael Burks. Burks, who wrapped up his official visit to BYU over the weekend, had been committed to Fresno State since April. Burks is a 6'2 cornerback that preps at Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas.

Shortly after Burks committed to Fresno State, BYU cornerbacks coach Lewis Walker reached out an extended him a scholarship offer. Burks took the opportunity to learn more about BYU by taking an official visit. Shortly after the visit, Burks flipped his commitment to BYU. Burks also held competing offers from San Jose State, Colorado State, Nevada, and Texas State among others.

Burks stars on both sides of the ball at Desert Pines, although he is listed as a cornerback by recruiting services, and that's where we expect him to play at BYU. On offense, Burks plays wide receiver where he routinely gets behind the defense.

On defense, he uses his length and speed to disrupt passing lanes. He is still a little thin at 170 pounds, and that means he might need a year or two to develop his body. Once he adds some weight, he has the ceiling to be a starting-caliber cornerback for BYU. He is comfortable on an island in man coverage, and his experience as a wide receiver gives him good ball skills to make contested interceptions. He fits the mold of the cornerbacks that have had a lot of success at BYU over the last decade.

Newest BYU DB Demichael Burks https://t.co/GRk9xw7oAj — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) June 15, 2026

Burks is the second cornerback to commit to BYU and cornerbacks coach Lewis Walker. He joins New Jersey native and coveted cornerback prospect Ryan Wooten Jr. Wooten Jr. and Burks make up a very good cornerback class for Lewis Walker in his first season in Provo.

Burks is the first of what is expected to be a handful of commits over the next few weeks. Starting this weekend, BYU will host most of its top targest on campus for official visits. After those visits, it is expected that BYU will start to compile its 2027 recruiting class.

So far, the defensive staff is off to a solid start under first-year defensive coordinator Kelly Poppinga. Of BYU's six commits, five of the six are projected to play defense. The offensive staff will look to close the gap on the defensive staff in the coming weeks.

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