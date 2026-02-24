BYU Target Jaxson Rex Talks Official Visit, Updates Recruitment

BYU fans are very familiar with the Rex name. Former BYU tight end Byron Rex was an All-American in the 1990's. At least one of Byron's sons, Isaac and Preston, have been on BYU's roster since 2020. Isaac Rex set the record for the most receiving touchdowns by a BYU tight end before he graduated. Preston Rex made the transition from safety to running back last season and played in a reserve role behind LJ Martin.

Well it's time to get to know another Rex: Jaxson Rex. Jaxson Rex is the cousin of Isaac and Preston Rex and the nephew of Byron Rex. Last week, Jaxson Rex scheduled an official visit to BYU. We caught up with Jaxson to get an update on his recruitment.

Jaxson picked up an offer from BYU last month. On what it was like to receive an offer from the Cougars, he said, "I was super excited honestly, it’s the offer I’ve been waiting and grinding for. My family basically bleeds blue, and I’ve grown up in Provo watching my cousins play and going to camps. So getting that call was huge for me."

Like his cousin Preston did at San Clemente High School, Jaxson stars on both sides of the ball as a wide receiver and a safety. When he is playing wide receiver, he is one of the top targets of San Clemente quarterback Preston Beck who is a new BYU target. Preston is the son of legendary BYU quarterback John Beck.

Jaxson tells BYU On SI that he's undecided whether he will be offense or defense at the next level.

"I’ve talked a lot with Coach A-Rod and Coach Poppinga about it. I feel like I can play either WR or DB at the P4 level," Rex said. "I just love football — offense, defense, all of it. I’m glad I don’t have to choose right now. I’m gonna enjoy playing both sides my senior year, and after my mission I’ll figure out the fastest way to get on the field and help the team."

So far, Rex has been in touch with BYU defensive coordinator Kelly Poppinga the most. "It’s been awesome getting to know him better," Jaxson said. "I respect him a ton, and he’s someone I trust as a leader."

Rex holds competing offers from Oregon State, San Diego State, New Mexico, Boise State, UNLV, Washington State, Utah State, Cal Poly, and Sacramento State. His offer sheet has been growing every week. Given the various family connections, BYU has a head start in his recruitment.

Jaxson will officially visit BYU from June 18-21. "I’m pumped to get to know the coaches and players even better," he said. "I’m also excited to feel the whole BYU vibe that my older brother and sister always talk about from being students there."

On what Byron, Isaac, and Preston have told him about their experiences in the BYU football program, Jaxson said, "[They] have nothing but great things to say about BYU. Their experiences there have shaped them way beyond football, and that means a lot to me."

Jaxson is one of four recruits that have announced their plans to officially visit BYU in June. Local standouts Jag Ioane, Lakepa Satuala, and Tytan DeJong will also officially visit this summer.