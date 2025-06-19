Five-Star Quarterback and BYU Target Ryder Lyons Announces Decision Date
Five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons has announced his commitment date. Lyons will announce his college decision on June 24th, he announced on social media. Lyons is scheduled to take an official visit to BYU this weekend before announcing his decision. He was in Eugene visiting the Oregon Ducks last weekend.
Ryder Lyons is undoubtedly the top target on BYU's recruiting board. The five-star quarterback would put BYU's quarterback room in an excellent position in the future, and on top of that, his commitment could sway a few others to BYU. Lyons is as elite as it gets. Should he choose BYU, he would be the highest-rated player to sign with BYU since five-star quarterback Ben Olson signed with the Cougars in 2002.
BYU is one of the finalists in Lyons' recruitment. Ole Miss, Michigan, and Ohio State have been trying to get him on campus for an official visit. As of a few weeks ago, he had plans to take official visits only to USC, Oregon, and BYU in that order. While he didn't officially announce a top three, his official visit schedule suggested a three-way race between BYU, Oregon, and USC.
Then, Lyons cancelled his official visit to USC and decided to take only two official visits to Oregon and BYU. It appears to be a two-way race between BYU and Oregon.
BYU has been recruiting Ryder Lyons for years. In fact, the Cougars were the first school to offer him a scholarship back in December of 2021. The years of recruiting are coming to an end soon, and BYU is in a good position. Things can change quickly and Oregon made a really strong push during Lyons' official visit. BYU will have the final say this weekend.