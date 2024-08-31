Five-Star Quarterback Ryder Lyons to Attend BYU's Season Opener
On Saturday night, BYU kicks off the 2024 season against the Southern Illinois Salukis. One of the top quarterbacks in the country will be in attendance. Five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons, the younger brother of former BYU target Walker Lyons, announced his plans to be at the BYU game on Saturday night. Lyons is the second best quarterback in the 2026 recruiting class according to 247Sports. Lyons is on pace to be on the top five recruits in the 2026 class.
Lyons is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. His older brother Walker was a priority BYU target before he signed with USC.
There are so many coveted recruits in BYU's natural recruiting pool in the 2026 class. Ryder Lyons is at the top of the list in terms of priorities. Ryder is the kind of quarterback that could come in and start right away. His talent is off the charts. As a sophomore at Folsom High School (California) last season, Lyons had 3,600 passing yards, 950 rushing yards and 61 total touchdowns.
The 2026 recruiting class has the chance to be the best in BYU history. Getting Ryder Lyons in the fold would give BYU the chance to start building a fantastic recruiting class.
BYU has swung and missed on some of its top quarterback targets over the last few years. Getting Ryder Lyons would right all the wrongs of BYU's prior quarterback recruiting. He is the most important recruit in BYU's 2026 recruiting class.