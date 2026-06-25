New BYU CB Coach Lewis Walker is Stacking Recruiting Wins

BYU hired Lewis Walker away from North Dakota State back in February. Outside of playing under Kalani Sitake at Utah and spending a few years as the defensive coordinator at Monmouth, Walker was relatively unknown when he joined BYU's staff.

Walker has been at BYU for just over four months now. In that time, Walker has looked like a brilliant hire for new defensive coordinator Kelly Poppinga, specifically on the recruiting trail.

Earlier this week, Walker picked up a commitment from Georgia native and three-star cornerback Kamoni Adams. Adams had no shortage of suitors. His offer sheet included offers from the likes of Florida State, Auburn, ASU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Wisconsin, Kansas, Missouri, and Kentucky among others.

Adams committed to the Cougars during his official visit.

On paper, Adams might be the most coveted cornerback prospect to pick BYU since Troy Warner followed his brother Fred to BYU back in 2016. However, Adams might have some competition in BYU's 2027 recruiting class.

Earlier in the class, BYU went into New Jersey to identify and offer Ryan Wooten Jr. Like Adams, Wooten had no shortage of P4 suitors, with offers from Florida, Florida State, Nebraska, Texas A&M, UCLA, Washington, and West Virginia among others.

Wooten Jr. quickly established a relationship with BYU, locked in an official visit, and committed a few weeks later. He re-affirmed his commitment after taking his official visit last weekend.

Adams and Wooten Jr. are talented enough to contribute at BYU right away.

But wait, there's more!

Last week, BYU hosted Fresno State commit Demichael Burks on campus for an official visit. Burks is a little more raw than the two other cornerbacks committed to BYU in the 2027 class, but his upside is just as high.

Walker and BYU's staff managed to flip Burks from Fresno State to BYU during his official visit. In total, BYU has three cornerbacks in its 2027 class that were coveted by many other programs. In total, the three prospects combined for 59 total offers. It is one of the best recruiting classes for cornerbacks in the history of the BYU football program.

Walker had big shoes to fill when Jernaro Gilford left for Michigan. Where Gilford excelled the most was the development of his players on the roster. Whether Walker can develop his cornerbacks at the same level remains to be seen, but his ability to bring in high-end talent will give him a head start.

Walker's recruiting success is more impressive in the context of BYU history. Historically, BYU has struggled to consistently land high-level cornerback prospects. The Cougars have had more success in recent years, especially since joining the Big 12, but it's not a natural recruiting advantage.

BYU's natural recruiting pool typically includes a lot of offensive linemen, quarterbacks, linebackers, and even defensive linemen, not cornerbacks.

Walker has quickly found ways to recruit outside of BYU's natural recruiting pool with a lot of success. While Walker's job isn't over - these players haven't signed just yet - he is off to an impressive start.

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