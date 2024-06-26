New BYU Tight End Commit Tucker Kelleher Discusses His Decision to Commit to BYU
On his official visit, Georgia tight end prospect Tucker Kelleher committed to BYU and tight ends coach Kevin Gilbride. Kelleher, listed at 6'6 and 230 pounds, picked the Cougars over competing offers from App State, Army, Buffalo, Coastal Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Eastern Michigan, Georgia State, James Madison, Marshall, Middle Tennessee State, Navy, Temple, and Toledo. We caught up with Kelleher to discuss his decision to commit to BYU.
Prior to being recruited, Kelleher new relatively little about the BYU football program. He got in touch with BYU defensive ends coach Kelly Poppinga last Winter when Poppinga took a visit to Alpharetta High School.
He picked up an offer from BYU months later in June, and he went from receiving an offer to being on campus for an official visit just a few weeks later. On what was his favorite part about the BYU visit, Kelleher said, "My favorite part about the visit was the people, whether it was coaches, players or just the student body."
Kelleher has a great frame at 6'5.5 and 220 pounds. He is a well-rounded tight end prospect that isn't afraid to line up next to the offensive tackle and block, and he can also run routes and make plays as a receiving tight end. Coach Gilbride has told Kelleher that he likes his length and blocking ability.
On what were the deciding factors in his decision, Kelleher said, "The three things it came down to was the player and character development, the academics and network and the people at BYU."
Kelleher is the second prospect from Georgia that has committed to BYU in as many recruiting classes. When Kelly Poppinga was hired, he vowed to recruit the Peach State. Through two recruiting cycles, his recruiting efforts in Georgia have paid off. Tre Alexander, an native of Atlanta, signed with BYU in December and he has the potential to make an early impact in 2024.