Ex-Cal Star Matt Bradley Gets Promotion on Bears' Basketball Staff

Matt Bradley, who was Cal’s leading scorer in 2019-20 and 2020-21, is moving up the chain of command on the Golden Bears basketball staff.

Bradley served as a graduate assistant on the Cal staff this past season, but Cal announced Thursday that Bradley has been named Bears’ director of player development for the 2026-27 season.

“He will play a key role in the growth of our Bears," head coach Mark Madsen said in part of statement provided by Cal.

Bradley played his first three college seasons at Cal. He averaged 10.8 points as a freshman, 17.5 points as a sophomore and 18.0 points as a junior. He was named to the second-team all-Pac-12 team in both his sophomore and junior seasons.

He then went on to play two seasons at San Diego State, earning all-Mountain West first-team honors both seasons and leading the Aztecs to the NCAA tournament championship game in 2023 before losing in the title game to Connecticut.

"I’m excited to be back at Cal and to work with student-athletes who were once in my shoes," Bradley said in a statement provided by the school. "I’m dedicated to helping prepare our players to compete and win under coach Madsen, while working closely with the staff to support the program in every way possible."

Cal is coming off a 2025-26 season in which the Bears finished with a 22-12 record and reached the second round of the National Invitation Tournament. The 22 wins were the most by a Cal team since 2015-16, and the NIT represented Cal’s first postseason berth since 2017.

However, Cal lost four starters from that squad.

Cal is hoping to match or surpass its 2025-26 achievements with a squad that features returning starting center Lee Dort and five transfers.

Cal also added a general manger to the basketball program in May when former Cal standout Richard Midgley was named to that post.