Ex-Cal Basketball Star Matt Bradley Named Bears Grad Assistant
Matt Bradley, who was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection twice while he was at Cal and played in a national championship game while at San Diego State, has been named a graduate assistant for Cal’s men’s basketball team.
The announcement was made on the Cal basketball twitter page.
Bradley will assist head coach Mark Madsen with any number of tasks. His duties might include helping in recruiting, scouting, game preparation, player development and monitoring players’ academic progress. It basically depends on what Madsen wants him to do.
Bradley did not play for Madsen during his three seasons as Cal’s star player from 2028-19 to 2020-21. He played his freshman season for Wyking Jones and averaged 10.8 points for a team that finished with an 8-23 record. He spent his next two years at Cal playing for Mark Fox, averaging 17.5 points in 2019-20 and 18.0 in 2020-21 for Bears teams that went 8-23 and 14-18, respectively.
Since he played in 2020-21 during Covid, he received an extra year of eligibility and transferred to San Diego State for his final two seasons. He averaged 16.9 points and was named first-team All-Mountain West Conference in 2021-22 when the Aztecs went 23-9, and he averaged 12.6 points in 2022-23 when San Diego State finished 32-7 and reached the finals of the NCAA tournament before losing to UConn in the championship game. Bradley scored 21 points in the national semifinal victory over Florida Atlantic.
Bradley went undrafted I in the NBA draft, and he signed with the Rostock Seawolves of Basketball Bundesliga, the highest pro level in Germany.
He signed with the Houston Rockets in October 2024 but was waived the next day. Bradley then signed with the Rio Grand Vipers of the NBA G-League in late October of 2024 but was waived a week later.
Recent articles:
Ex-Cal star Aaron Rodgers to sign with Steelers
Top 50 Cal Pros -- No. 49 Jerome Randle
Cal Basketball signs 7-foot Georgia State transfer
Top 50 Cal Pros - No. 50 spot goes to three long snappers
Incoming Cal freshman Claire Weinstein tops Ledecky at U.S. Swimming Nationals