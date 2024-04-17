RB Carter Jackson De-Commits from Cal
Carter Jackson, a running back who had committed to Cal in June, announced on social media on Wednesday that he is de-committing from Cal and opening up his recrruitment.
Jackson is a three-star recruit who attends Folsom High School in Sacramento County.
The 5-foot-9, 175-pound Jackson was one of two running backs who had committed to Cal for 2025. The other was Jojo Solis, who remains committed to Cal.
When he chose Cal, Jackson was considering offers from Utah, Arizona, Washington State, UNLV and Syracuse before selecting the Golden Bears. Recruits in the class of 2025 cannot make their commitment binding until they sign a letter of intent in December 2024.
At the time of his commitment last June, Jackson was rated by Rivals as the No. 38 prospect in the state of California after rushing for 1,568 yards and scoring 26 total touchdowns as a sophomore.
Jackson's de-commitment means Cal has five commitments for the class of 2025.
